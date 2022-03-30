Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh organised an interactive session on Neurosurgical advancements

Sonipat: Citing to the increasing burden of neurology related ailments affecting the brain and spinal cord, India’s leading healthcare provider, Max Super Specialty Hospital Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, organised an interactive session today. The motive of the session was to raise awareness about the advanced minimally invasive treatment modalities available for complications including the brain and spine.

Strengthening the expert team at Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Dr. Anil Kumar Kansal has recently joined as the Senior Director & HOD in the department of Neuro & Spine Surgery. Dr Anil addressed the gathering and shed light on the growing incidence of brain & spine problems amongst people in tier II & Tier III cities. Emphasis was also laid on the rising cases of neurological problems among all age groups and how timely intervention plays a pivotal role in managing the best outcomes.