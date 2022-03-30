Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh organised an interactive session on Neurosurgical advancements

Sonipat: Citing to the increasing burden of neurology related ailments affecting the brain and spinal cord, India’s leading healthcare provider, Max Super Specialty Hospital Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, organised an interactive session today. The motive of the session was to raise awareness about the advanced minimally invasive treatment modalities available for complications including the brain and spine.
Strengthening the expert team at Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Dr. Anil Kumar Kansal has recently joined as the Senior Director & HOD in the department of Neuro & Spine Surgery. Dr Anil addressed the gathering and shed light on the growing incidence of brain & spine problems amongst people in tier II & Tier III cities. Emphasis was also laid on the rising cases of neurological problems among all age groups and how timely intervention plays a pivotal role in managing the best outcomes.
“It’s disappointing that most of us just accept the pain as a normal part of life instead of identifying and eliminating the root cause of the problem. Back or neck pain should not be neglected. Early treatment can solve the pain and the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery. Risk of surgeries can be avoided with early diagnosis and proper treatment helping a person live a better life without back pain and spinal problems.” Said Dr. Anil Kumar Kansal
While many patients fear the complications of open and traditional surgeries, but with recent advancements, spinal surgeries have become minimally invasive and safe with minimal blood loss and quicker recovery. While the cosmetic appeal is one of the major advantages, there is no trauma to the bone or muscles, keeping the contours well intact and the patient recovery time are also minimal in comparison to an open surgery.”
“With the rapidly growing advancements in the field of neurosciences, minimally invasive surgeries have completely changed the treatment module even for the most complex spinal ailments. Therefore, in planned Spine surgeries, with the help of a comprehensive team, precise outcomes can be expected rather than on leaving the outcomes on chances.” Added Dr Kansal