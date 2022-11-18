Max Hospital, Vaishali and Max Hospital, Patparganj partner with Evan Hospital to launch multi-speciality OPD services in Muzaffarnagar

Delhi NCR’s leading healthcare providers Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, today said they have partnered with the city-based Evan Hospital to launch multi-specialty OPD services in the region. This collaboration between Max Hospitals and Evan Hospital will make quality healthcare more accessible to the population of Muzaffarnagar.

Over 15 doctors from both hospitals will conduct regular OPDs at Evan Hospital. The OPD services will cater to various specialties including Oncology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant Medicine, Urology, Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Pulmonology, Gastroenterology and Orthopedics, and Joint Replacement.

With the introduction of these super-specialist services in their vicinity, patients wouldn’t need to travel to bigger cities for expert opinion and instead visit OPDs at the Evan Hospital for regular quality medical services.

The OPD services were inaugurated by Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal- Senior Vice President- and Head, of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, Dr. Kousar Shah – Senior Vice President and Head of Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, and Mr. Vijay Jain- CEO, Evan Hospital, Muzaffarnagar.

With the launch, patients will be able to book regular appointments for both consultations and routine follow-ups for their health problems.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal said, “It is our ongoing endeavor to make best-in-class healthcare facilities accessible to more people. It is an honor to inaugurate this multi-specialty OPD service at Evan Hospital. We hope that through OPD services in Muzaffarnagar, we can benefit a lot of people with such conditions for whom travel to other cities was an impediment in the way of their treatment”.

“With the launch of these multi-Super specialized OPD services in this city, patients would not need commuting to metro cities for primary consultations. Delayed diagnosis owing to the unavailability of tertiary and quaternary specialties in their neighborhood often leads to prolonged or poor treatment outcomes, however, with this step, we want to fill that gap” added Dr. Kousar Shah while addressing the media.

Mr. Vijay Jain, the CEO, of Evan Hospital, said this OPD will be a valuable addition to the healthcare infrastructure of Muzaffarnagar by providing world-class treatment solutions to patients in the city.

“We are really happy to collaborate with one of the best and leading healthcare providers in the country. Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali and Patparganj are both pioneers and well-known healthcare providers in Delhi NCR,” he added.

Over the past years, Max Hospital in Vaishali and Patparganj has been actively working towards offering best-in-class standards of healthcare facilities in different regions across the country. Both the hospitals keep organizing health camps, OPDs, and screening camps for residents of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well.

Their focus has been to promote the prevention of diseases via timely screening by spreading awareness messages via Health Talks, Health Camps, and mass screening drives.