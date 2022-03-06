Max Hospital Vaishali launches exclusive weight loss management program

Ghaziabad, 6th March 2022: With increased urbanization and changing lifestyle, a sedentary lifestyle has become a major contributing factor for obesity to become an epidemic. Obesity among young and middle-aged persons has become very common nowadays, and it is the root cause of several serious illnesses like Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disorders, sleeping disorders, joint pains, infertility, and increased chances of cancer.

On the occasion of world obesity day, Max Hospital Vaishali organised a press conference to highlight the need for a healthy lifestyle and ways to prevent obesity, in order to keep the associated co-morbidities at bay. The hospital also announced the launch of its exclusive weight-loss Management program.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Vivek Bindal who showcased 2 recent cases of Mrs. Krishna Verma from Haryana and Mr. Sidhant Khanna from Delhi, who was morbidly obese and underwent minimal access bariatric surgery for weight loss.

Mrs. Krishna, a 42-year-old woman from Haryana was morbidly obese, weighing 119 Kg and after successful bariatric surgery, she now weighs 87 Kgs. Mr Sidhant 29-year-old Male from Delhi weighing 163 Kg, also underwent bariatric surgery and now weighs 136 Kg. He is expected to reach 80kgs in a year’s time. Manish Agarwal, a 41-years-old man from Delhi initially weighed 121kg and after undergoing Bariatric Surgery, he now weighs 77kgs.

“Bariatric (Obesity) surgery, or weight loss surgery or metabolic surgery, includes a variety of procedures performed on people who are obese. Weight loss is achieved by reducing the size of the stomach through the removal of a portion of the stomach (sleeve gastrectomy) or by resecting and re-routing the small intestines to a small stomach pouch (gastric bypass surgery/One Anastomosis Gastric bypass). Robotic bariatric surgical procedures are offered to patients with high Body Mass Index (BMI) and other medical conditions related to obesity. Bariatric Surgery causes resolution of Diabetes, High BP, and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. A lot of patients who have uncontrolled blood sugar in spite of taking hundreds of units of insulin, recover from diabetes and their blood sugar becomes normal after Bariatric surgery without any medications” Said Dr. Vivek Bindal Associate Director & Head– Max Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric & Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali

The main advantages of the Robotic system are seen with the Gastric bypass, which provides a 3D HD View inside our body, the wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand with better precision and control. Such procedures are highly safe have a low rate of gastrointestinal leaks, better stoma size, eliminate the risk of wound/infection.

“Fundamental to any weight loss effort is a lifestyle change, diet, and increased physical activity. Following our biological clock is the key to good health and well-being. Altered sleep patterns that are untimely sleep at odd hours contribute to eating at wrong times thus disturbing metabolism. 7- 9 hours of daily sleep at the right time is imperative. Obesity can be treated. But it involves more than just swallowing a pill or sticking to a diet. It needs a multidisciplinary assessment involving a coordinated approach by different specialists such as dieticians, endocrinologists, psychologists, internists, cardiologists, family doctors, bariatric surgeons. The last resort is surgical management i.e. Bariatric surgery which has proven to be the most effective treatment option for sustained weight loss and significant improvement of all obesity-related illnesses.” added Dr. Bindal

Obesity is one of the biggest health challenges facing the world today, affecting 800 million people with millions more at risk. It is a significant contributor to Heart Disease, Diabetes, Cancer, and Other Chronic Diseases such as Osteoarthritis, liver, Kidney Disease, Sleep Apnea, and Depression. It has become an epidemic in recent years leading to increased morbidity and mortality. Despite multiple weight-loss solutions provided by various clinics, long-term weight-loss remains elusive.

The mesh of interactions between genetics, nutrition, lifestyle, sleep pattern, and psychology contribute to weight gain. People often say, ‘Zip your mouth, have control, be motivated enough, but little do they know this may not work for everyone. Getting the numbers on the scale down is an uphill battle that many struggles with almost all their lives. Weight management is beyond calorie balance as there are several other factors that come into play that need to be understood and dealt with.

The awareness about how to measure obesity, its prevention, management, and the health concerns it brings along with it, is still very poor and questionable. To be precise, obesity is much more than a physical problem.