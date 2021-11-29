Max Hospital Vaishali Launches OPD – Moradabad

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali launches Orthopedics & Joint Replacement OPD in Moradabad Keep your weight in check to prevent knee joint deformities – Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director, Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Vaishali, will visit the OPD on 2 nd and 4 th Monday of every month at Ashadeep Hospital. Dr. Akhilesh has experience of more than 4000 Joints (Knee & Hip) Replacement and Sports Injury Related Arthroscopic (Knee & Shoulder) Surgeries in India as well as abroad and his career spans 17 years. Moradabad, November 29, 2021: Leading healthcare provider in UP, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali (Ghaziabad), launched its Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement OPD Services in association with the city-based Ashadeep Hospital in Moradabad today.

The OPD launch is yet another patient-centric step taken by the healthcare provider to empower patients with access to quality healthcare services. The facility will provide expert advice in Total Knee Replacement (TKR) which is mostly recommended to patients suffering from Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Posttraumatic Arthritis, Gouty arthritis, or those who have pain in the deformed knee. The OPD service was launched by Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, who has recently joined the Orthopedics & Joint Replacement team as Associate Director at Max Hospital, Vaishali. He is a renowned Knee & Hip Specialist and Replacement Surgeon. Dr. Yadav believes in having empathy and providing personalized care and satisfaction to the patient.

He has experience of more than 4000 Joints (Knee & Hip) Replacement and Sports Injury Related Arthroscopic (Knee & Shoulder) Surgeries in India as well as abroad and his career spans 17 years. Dr. Yadav is the first and only Prof. Ranawat Fellow (USA) from Uttar Pradesh and was an honorary Sports Specialist Doctor for Indian Weightlifting Team for Olympics (2016). The doctor will be visiting the OPD on the 2 nd and 4 th Monday of every month for consultation. During total joint replacement surgery, the worn-out surfaces of the joint are shaved off and replaced with an implant cap. The femoral (thigh bone) and tibial (leg bone) component is made up of a metal alloy that covers the end of these bones. The insert/spacer that is put between the two metal components serves as a cushion, a smooth gliding surface between the two. The patella (knee cap) is resurfaced with a special polyethylene. Older age, obesity, previous traumatic joint injury/overuse of joints, and joint deformity are some of the causes that lead a person to consider getting a TKR. Surgical treatment becomes an option in severe cases and when other medical treatment fails to improve the condition of the patient.

Regular medical treatment includes activity modification, anti-inflammatory medications, and joint injections. But when these fail to relieve the pain, or if there is a severe deformity of the joint so much so that it affects the daily activities of the patient, or in case of instability of the knee joint, or decreased range of motion of the joint, surgery is recommended by the consulting specialist. With the launch of the OPD services, patients across age groups, socio-economic backgrounds, etc. can avail the best consultation in Delhi, NCR, and nearby regions, without the inconvenience of traveling to another city. At the launch, Dr. Yadav said, “For those patients, who come to us with knee issues that need surgical intervention, we conduct all the tests and when the patient gets medical clearance, we conduct a staged Bilateral Knee Surgery (B/L TKR) in which both knee replacements are done as two separate surgeries. Having conducted numerous such surgeries, I can only say that it is a joy for us to watch these patients get back to their daily activities without any issues. I would encourage all knee patients who require surgery to get the procedure done for a better quality of life. Their dependence on other people for day-to-day tasks will reduce and they will feel a lot more independent and happy.” With the launch of the OPD service in Moradabad, the unit will be able to serve more patients in the city and nearby region.

The hospital has already established itself as a tertiary care facility with its state-of-the-art technology and a blend of the finest medical and surgical skills. Now, their focus is to cater to people in other cities so that the access to healthcare and thereby the quality of life becomes better. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, operation theatres, highly qualified nursing and support staff along with, internationally trained clinicians who are considered among the best in the country. Over the past years, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali has been actively working towards offering international standards of healthcare facilities in different regions across the country. The leading healthcare player keeps organizing health camps, OPDs, and screening camps for residents of other regions like Moradabad, Chandausi, Gwalior, Bareilly, Kanpur, and other neighboring areas.