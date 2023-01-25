Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket organises public awareness session in Patna

Patna: Senior clinicians from Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket (Delhi), North India’s leading healthcare provider, today organised a public awareness session in order to highlight the recent advancements made in the treatment modalities for blood-related disorders, joint problems, and spine-related ailments.

The awareness session was graced by the presence of Dr. Rayaz Ahmed- Director, Hematology-Oncology, Dr. Rakesh Mattoo- Associate Director, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement and Dr. Akshay Kumar Saxena- Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Spine Surgery from Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Certain blood disorders which were considered deadly like Acute Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Aplastic Anemia, Thalassemia Major, sickle cell disease, and several other cancers can now be successfully treated with Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT).

Addressing the press conference, Dr. Rayaz Ahmed who has performed over 1000 bone marrow transplants till now and is a pioneer in the field said, “With advancements made in the field of hematology and stem cell transplantation, bone marrow transplants (BMT) are emerging as the best life savior for potentially fatal disorders. Bone marrow is the soft fatty tissue inside the bones that proliferate into blood cells. The procedure is classified into two types – Allogenic (any donor with tissue match) and Autologous (where stem cells are taken from the same body. During a typical BMT, the damaged or destroyed bone marrow needs to be replaced with healthy ones and the major restricting factor lies in the matching of the donor cells. Recent advancements have eliminated the waiting period for many patients awaiting a BMT on an urgent basis.”

Bone marrow transplants are done for aplastic anemia, leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia. Autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplant is a proven science and gives a new life to the patient. “These no surgical transplants are changing the face of blood cancer and benign hematology treatment,” Dr. Ahmed added.

Senior doctors present also talked substantial rise in orthopedic problems among the masses, especially during winters, pertaining to increasing age, poor and sedentary lifestyle choices, and other co-morbidities.

Elaborating, Dr. Rakesh Mattoo said, “While knee problems have become much more common in the recent past, timely detection and intervention along with advancements made in the field in the form of patient-specific instrumentations, use of computer navigation systems as well as robot assistance during surgery have led to better recovery while improving the quality of life for the patients. Total knee arthroplasty is one of the most successful and gratifying surgeries in the world today, providing good results and overall functional improvement in the knee. Over the years there has been a constant endeavor to bring new technologies with an aim to improve surgical accuracy thereby improving the results and overall patient satisfaction after knee replacement surgery.”

Along with Knee problems, there have been growing incidents of spine and back problems in the general public as well, particularly due to less movement and sometimes injuries.