Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh concludes ONCO-FEST 2023 highlights advances in Cancer Treatment

New Delhi, 25 April, 2023: Advances in cancer treatment with the use of Robot-assisted Surgery systems, Precision Medical Oncology, and the latest techniques in Radiation Therapy have revolutionized the treatment and led to better outcomes for patients. Use of these technologies is increasingly being used to offer cancer patients better treatment options and improved outcomes.

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh concluded a 3-day oncology event ‘ONCO-FEST 2023’ focusing on the theme ‘Management of Common Cancers’. The event saw the participation of leading oncologists and clinicians from the city and also from Sonipat, Panipat, Bahadurgarh & Rohtak, who discussed several cases of Cancer as well as the advancements in cancer treatment and the increasing role of robotic surgery, precision oncology, and radiation therapy in cancer care.

Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Senior Director & HOD, Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh,said, “The use of robotic surgery in cancer treatment has led to more precision, minimal scars, and faster recovery. At Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh we have the latest robot-assisted surgery system. With this technology, we can do the most difficult surgeries with high levels of precision. The robot offers us a three-dimensional approach and magnified view which enables the surgeon to do even the most complex forms of surgeries with minimal blood loss. This helps the patient to have less blood loss, short hospital stays, and a faster recovery.”

Precision Oncology is a rapidly evolving field that seeks to tailor cancer treatments to the unique genetic characteristics of each patient’s tumour. This approach involves a comprehensive analysis including genetic mutations and expression patterns, to identify personalized treatment options that are most likely to be effective.

Dr. Sajjan Rajpurohit, Director, Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, “Precision Oncology encompasses a range of cutting-edge technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and metabolomics that enable researchers and clinicians to identify potential drug targets and develop new therapies that target specific pathways and biomarkers.”

Mr. Bobby Verghese, Vice President and Unit Head – Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh said, “Amidst the growing prevalence of cancer, it is imperative that our healthcare system unites to improve patient outcomes. Onco Fest 2023 has served as a platform for some of the brightest minds in oncology to come together, exchange ideas and showcase the latest advancements in the field. Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, with its unwavering focus on technology, infrastructure, and access to care, is leading the way in the fight against cancer. Through this conference, we are taking significant strides towards transforming cancer care and providing hope to those in need.”