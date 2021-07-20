Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali launches Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery OPD in Meerut

Meerut: Leading healthcare provider in Western Uttar Pradesh, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, today launched its Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery OPD Services in Meerut. The OPD launch is yet another patient-centric step taken by the healthcare provider to empower patients with accessibility to quality healthcare services. The facility will provide expert advice in Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery pertaining to obesity, hernia, gallbladder diseases, appendicitis and laser surgery for fistula / fissure / piles.

Operational from today, the OPD will be conducted on every 1st and 3rd Monday of every month at Max Med Centre Meerut from 1 PM to 4 PM. With the launch of the OPD services, patients across age groups, socio-economic backgrounds, etc. can avail the best consultation in Meerut and nearby regions, without the inconvenience of travelling to another city.

At the launch, Dr Vivek Bindal, Head of Department, Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali said, “Bariatric or Metabolic surgery is the most effective way to treat obesity and related comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, joint pains, slip disc, infertility, PCOD, migraine etc. Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty is a totally non-surgical weight loss procedure that is very effective, is done without any scars and there is no pain. The success rates of minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgeries that we conduct are at par with international standards. We work with specialists and best dieticians in India to provide post-surgery care for such patients who are on a path to recovery. Through the launch of this OPD service, the people from Meerut will get access to the best-in-class services and we will raise awareness about obesity-related disorders. There have been tremendous advancements in robotic surgeries such as the use of the highly efficient Robotic Surgery System – Da Vinci Xi Robot. This gives us increased visualization of the stomach and surrounding organs and hence superior control over movements during the surgery for the severely obese patients. The recovery period is faster than traditional surgeries too.”

Minimally invasive surgeries have numerous advantages for patients in comparison to traditional surgeries including minimal scars, speedy recovery, reduced pain, shorter duration of hospital stays, and lesser post-surgery complications. The bariatric surgery is carried out using the latest in robot-assisted surgery technology, called Da Vinci Xi. The latest technology in robot-assisted surgery, Da Vinci Xi is the newest addition to the hospital’s technological advancements. In robotic surgery, small incisions are made in place of a large abdominal incision, which is therefore less invasive than the traditional bariatric surgery. This will not just treat patients but also improve their quality-of-life post-surgery.

Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal, Senior Vice President – Operations, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali said, “We, at Max Healthcare, endeavour to provide the masses access to the best of technology. We strive to raise awareness about obesity and the related lifestyle disorders it triggers. Armed with Da Vinci Xi Robot, surgeons are able to perform weight loss surgeries using computer-guided, magnified, 3-D visualization and the results are impressive. Patients are benefitted with short hospital stays, reduced scars, quick recovery, fewer complications, low infection rates, etc., all of which encourage them to opt for these surgeries and be on the path to lead a better quality of life. With this new OPD in Meerut we hope we can benefit a lot of people with such conditions for whom travel to other cities was an impediment in the way of their treatment.”