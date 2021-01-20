Max Superspeciality Hospital Patparganj inaugurates its first neurosciences OPD in Rudrapur

Rudrapur: Pioneering in providing the latest in healthcare services across Delhi NCR and North India, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi has now extended its services at Rudrapur with the inauguration of its first Neurosciences OPD at Jeevan Deep Hospital, Nainital road.

The neurosciences OPD which is functional from today is aimed at benefiting the residents of Rudrapur and its neighboring areas. Operational on the third Monday of every month, the OPD consultations will allow an ease of access for the local, especially amid the pandemic. This will also drastically cut down on travels for neuroscience-related consults for both patients and their caregivers.

Amid the pandemic fear, the doctors from Max Hospital, Patparganj will be present physically and the OPD will function following all the safety norms. The OPD service was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Sanjeev Dua – Senior Director Neurosurgery Max Hospital Patparganj.

The main objective of setting up such OPD services in Rudrapur is to extend the best services to those where traveling for consults is not a viable option. Highly experienced and well-qualified doctors from Max Hospital, Patparganj have already created their own milestones and are now inclined towards serving society for ensuring better health.

“Awareness about the symptoms of neurological disorders and the importance of timely intervention should be made more prominent among the masses. We would like to take this opportunity to sensitize the public about the importance of early detection and its role in treatment outcomes. Delay in treatment especially in cases of stroke, leaves more than one-third of the victims permanently disabled and over 25% die within 1 year. Patients suffering from acute stroke need to arrive at the hospital within the stipulated window period which makes them eligible for thrombolytic therapy, providing a likelihood of significant recovery in over 50% of the cases. Outreaching through the OPD services, the patients and local residents will be highly benefitted.” Said Dr Sanjeev Dua, Senior Director, Neurosurgery, Max Hospital Patparganj.

According to the data provided by the Neurological Society of India, prevalence and incidence rates of common neurological disorders including epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease and tremors are found to be higher among the rural population. With over 60 lakh people suffering from epilepsy, high fatality rates of stroke (around 35%), calls for urgent strategies to establish outreach neurology services to cater to remote and rural areas.

“There is high prevalence of smoking, systolic hypertension, high fasting blood glucose level, and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in our population at a younger age predisposing them to various neurological conditions at a younger age. Lack of awareness, lower rates of literacy and poor primary health care services are the key attributable factors. Advancements in neurosciences with the availability of thrombolysis therapy for treatment of stroke, Botox therapy for treating chronic migraine, Deep Brain Stimulation for treating Parkinson’s disease, etc have made it possible to treat any such condition thereby improving the victim’s quality of life.” Added Dr Dua.