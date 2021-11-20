MediBuddy brings back the biggest initiative #HealthPeWealth sale alongside HealthMela across various cities

MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform is back again with its biggest healthcare sale #HealthPeWealth with bigger and better offers. The sale will be going live from the 19th of November to the 30th of November and will be offering customers lowest prices, great offers, and unbelievable discounts. The healthcare platform alongside the sale will also be setting up HealthMelas across various cities offering multiple complementary services and health check-ups at giveaway prices to encourage individuals to put their health first.

The #HealthPeWealth sale will be offering customers a slew of benefits and incredible discounts on various healthcare services available such as 50% discounts on medicine orders, free shipping on orders above 500, basic healthcare check-up at flat 299, and much more. The sale will also be offering customers MediBuddy Gold for only 999 inclusive of unlimited doctor consultations across various departments for 1 year.

Alongside the anticipated sale, MediBuddy will also be launching the HealthMela across 12 major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Surat, and more. The Mela will be offering patients complimentary blood pressure check-up, sugar tests, BMI check-up, and many more healthcare services at incredible prices.

Commenting on the sale, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said “We are extremely excited to bring back the #HealthPeWealth sale with bigger and better offers and discounts. After receiving overwhelming and positive responses from customers post the success of the first #HealthPeWealth sale and the HealthMela, we were determined to bring it back for the customers. It is extremely delightful and an absolute pleasure seeing people being cognizant of their health and accessing benefits to embrace a better lifestyle.

At MediBuddy, it has been our constant endeavor to make healthcare more accessible. We hope that the healthcare sale and Mela are successful in reaching out to more people and inspire them to inculcate healthy lifestyle habits.”

Along with great discounts, customers also stand the chance of winning gifts, hampers, and vouchers such as the Amazon Echo Dot, Portonics Breeze portable speakers, WOW Bodywash, Abhibus voucher, and more. The #HealthPeWealth sale is all set to begin from the 19th of November and can be availed on all MediBuddy platforms. Customers can also avail of additional payment discounts with an additional 10% discount for ICICI Bank cardholders and assured cashback on transactions made through Mobiwik.

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of accelerating India’s digital healthcare transformation. Recently, it announced to lend full support to state governments administering vaccination drives; MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform has tied up with 350+ top hospitals across 130 cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, and Kochi to further strengthen the vaccine rollout across the country.

Amid the second wave, MediBuddy has also launched several initiatives such as Hospital Bed Availability Tracker, a 24×7 helpline number, and a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help tackle the surge of coronavirus infection and contribute its bit in combating the virus.