MediBuddy records an 81% increase in mental health consultations

National, 7th October 2022: India’s largest digital healthcare platform, MediBuddy witnesses an overall increase of 81% in mental health queries, implying a growing demand for a healthy emotional lifestyle. Emotional, cognitive, and social well-being are all part of an individual’s mental health, influencing their response to stress, decision-making, and engagement with others.

The top seven cities that are aware of health concerns and actively seek to resolve them are Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, in that order, followed by other cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Madurai, Mysore, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam.

The data compiled for psychological counselling uncovers a staggering 73% of inquiries received from males and 27% from females. Most of the enquiries—57%—were by young adults in the age group of 20 to 29 years, followed by 25% enquiries obtained from individuals between 30 to 39 years of age and 11% from those between 40 to 49 years of age. The least number of queries, 3% & 4%, were observed to be from people who are of ages 19 years of age and below and those who are 50 years of age and older, respectively. The data also classifies the concerns due to which people opted for the consultations as- 31% for anxiety, 25% for depression, 14% for relationship issues, 10% for eating disorders and 20% for miscellaneous issues.

Commenting on the same, Satish Kannan, CEO at MediBuddy says, “It is satisfactory to know that people with mental concerns are finally forthcoming in seeking help, marking a positive shift in the acceptance of mental health issues, without the fear of stigma. We at MediBuddy are glad to provide assistance, with assured privacy, for people suffering with issues like anxiety or depression, and empower more individuals to come forward and actively seek the right treatment. MediBuddy will continue to ensure timely consultations to help the beneficiaries combat these issues, as it may prove beneficial in resolving critical mental health complications.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare transformation. They enable and facilitate the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for their corporate partners. The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers, and 2,500 pharmacies across the country. MediBuddy’s integrated ecosystem enables a one-stop healthcare solution for Lab Tests, Medicines Delivery, Vaccination, Surgery Care and Expert Consultations in 20 Indian languages to cater to the needs of people in tier 2 & tier 3 cities as well.