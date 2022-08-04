MediBuddy records an increase of 73% queries in pediatric consultations

India, 4th August 2022: The onset of monsoon brings with it a wholesome rise in ailments of various kinds, especially in children. MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform reported an increase of over 73% in queries related to pediatric consultations. Statistical insights from MediBuddy reveal that 52.43% queries reported on the platform were of fever, acute illnesses such as cold, respiratory issues, digestion problems, diarrhea, UTI, and rash-related problems, most of these being common in young children in monsoons.

10.3% parents reached out for a second opinion for their child’s health, 34.78% queries revolved around lactation and feeding for newborn babies while 2.49% parents consulted specialists on vaccination advice for their kids.

However, given the surge in teleconsultations and quick access to specialist pediatricians, parents were able to access timely and quality care even at night-hours by connecting with concerned doctors over MediBuddy’s app.

Speaking about the same, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, MediBuddy said, “It is imperative that ailments related to monsoon needs to be identified and treated with utmost urgency. With children, even a small ailment can be a cause of major concern for parents. We at MediBuddy are glad that we are able to provide a sense of satisfactory respite to parents by giving timely advice and consultations. As their trusted buddy, we are extremely humbled that our platform has been a continued source of right guidance and trusted medical consultations for their healthcare needs.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare transformation. The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centers, 2,500 pharmacies & 2400-members team. It has created an integrated ecosystem that offers patients several healthcare services in 16 Indian languages to enable user-friendly consultation to people in tier2&3 cities that they can seamlessly access anytime and anywhere. MediBuddy offers online doctor consultations, medicine delivery, lab tests at home, mental health consultations, and many more services.