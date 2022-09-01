MediBuddy reports an alarming increase of 61% in andrology consultations among young Indians

India, 1st September 2022: Leading an unhealthy lifestyle has its own perils which often leads to multiple ailments, especially in context to sexual health. MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, reported an alarming increase of over 61% in consultations related to Andrology issues amongst Indians.

Andrology is the medical specialty that deals with male health, particularly relating to the problems of the male reproductive system. The term signifies health issues that are unique to men similar to how Gynecology represents health issues unique to women. Majority of andrology consultations reported were of disorders related to premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, penile enlargement amongst host of other ailments.

Close on the heels of World Sexual Health Day, Insights from the data recorded on MediBuddy’s platform revealed that a massive of 54.91% consultations were from the age bracket of 20-29 years, followed by 22.84% in the age category of 30-39, and 12.07% in the 40-49 years of age. Generic sexology issues, excessive masturbation and foreskin issues accounted for 14.23%, 5.07%, and 2.86% respectively.

MediBuddy, has been consistently witnessing a steep rise in Andrology-related consultations with youth from across key metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune. Tier 2 cities such as Bhopal, Nagpur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kanpur, and Thiruvananthapuram have also shown a significant rise on the platform for their andrology queries.

Speaking about the same, Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy said, “While it is an encouraging sign that issues related to andrology are being reported extensively which otherwise is considered as a major taboo in the society; MediBuddy wants to break that notion and encourage more people to come forward and take timely consultations as it could resolve deep-rooted health issues and warrant a timely treatment.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare transformation. The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centers, 2,500 pharmacies & 2400-members team. It has created an integrated ecosystem that offers patients several healthcare services in 16 Indian languages to enable user-friendly consultation to people in tier2&3 cities that they can seamlessly access anytime and anywhere. MediBuddy offers online doctor consultations, medicine delivery, lab tests at home, mental health consultations, surgery care and many more services.