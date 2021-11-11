MediBuddy witnesses a 54% surge in consultations owing to the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded across India

India: India’s Air Quality Index continues to remain poor and ranks amongst the most worrisome countries in the world. The increasing rise in air pollution combined with stubble burning and other air pollutants make winters in India a tricky affair. Amidst all of this, MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, witnessed a surge in people seeking online doctor consultations on its platform.

The digital healthcare platform owing to the prevailing conditions in India recorded a 54% increase in people seeking consultations for respiratory-related ailments on its platform. Toxic air and smog blanket most cities in India, not only making visibility difficult but also breathing downright hazardous. Most queries recorded were concerning difficulty in breathing, coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks, irritation in the airways, inflammation in the lungs, etc. Maximum queries related to the same were recorded from Delhi, Patiala, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad.

Exposure to consistently poor air quality can result in giving rise to a variety of short-term diseases and chronic diseases. It aggravates existing cardiovascular diseases, adds stress to the functioning of organs such as the heart and lungs, damages cells in the respiratory system, and increases the risk of developing diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and cancer. Outdoor activities and exercises in such situations are advised to avoid, to limit the exposure of pollutants to the lungs.

Commenting on the same, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said “The surge in consultations owing to deteriorating air quality is rather worrisome. India has been battling poor air quality for a while now and we are witnessing a manifold increase in the ailments year after year. We urge people to take appropriate measures and precautions to combat the same. Together with collective efforts, we can build a safer and healthier future.”

Commenting on the state of poor air quality and its effect on health, Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy, said “The persistently poor quality of air reported across India is an extremely concerning matter that can give rise to ailments and can cause irreversible damage to the lungs. It is important that measures are put in place to bring it under control and people are educated about the same. It is advisable that people stay indoors, wear N-95 masks and, if possible, invest in air cleaners to filter air indoors. Small steps and initiatives taken today individually will help ensure a better future tomorrow.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of India’s healthcare digital acceleration. They recently surpassed the 7 lakh vaccination mark and are gearing up to provide vaccination services for children as well, in accordance with government rules and regulations.

Amid the second wave, MediBuddy launched several initiatives such as Hospital Bed Availability Tracker, a 24×7 helpline number, and a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool apart from providing vaccinations, apart from vaccinations to help tackle the surge of coronavirus infection and contribute its bit in combating the virus.