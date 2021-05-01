Medica adds 200 COVID beds on war footing within 72 hours with support from ITC

Kolkata: Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the largest chain of private hospitals in Eastern India has come forward in the hour of need amidst the devastating second surge of COVID and added 200 beds in a record time of 72 hours. In a major augmentation in recent history, Medica opened the doors of its extended hospital at Kishore Bharati Krirangan (Jadavpur Stadium) to meet the increasing demand for beds. Currently Medica Superspecialty Hospital houses 267 COVID beds in its Mukundapur facility including 132 ICU/HDU beds, 122 general beds and 12 under suspected ICU/HDU & triage. This addition of further 200 beds will alleviate the suffering of many who are running from one hospital to another in search of beds. The facility was started in the august presence of Dr Alok Roy, Chairman Medica Group of Hospitals & Chair FICCI Health Services Committee along with other officials from Medica. This great initiative is supported by ITC Limited which has generously funded this noble endeavour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Alok Roy, stated, “It is in the best interest of the citizens that we took up the gargantuan task of setting up this satellite unit within just 72 hours as time is life at the moment. We sincerely thank the Government of West Bengal and ITC Limited who have come forward and sought our expertise and help to save as many lives as possible. These 200 beds will additionally address the need for HDU and ward patients with full support from our esteemed doctors and trained staffs. While we are there to provide the care, I would urge all citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it is the only way forward to fight COVID 19, and to keep maintaining strict COVID protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Humanity has been challenged of its very existence during the second wave in India and we as equal stakeholders with the Government stand by them during these testing times and we must overcome and let life live freely again.”

Arif Najeeb, spokesperson from ITC Limited, said, “The unprecedented medical crisis created by the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic has resulted in an exponential surge in the demand for healthcare facilities. This has led to an acute shortage in the availability of beds at the hospitals for the treatment for Covid 19 positive patients. To contribute to enhancing availability of covid healthcare facilities in Kolkata, ITC is humbled by the opportunity to support the setting of 200 to 300 beds medical facilities in Kolkata with Medica Superspecialty Hospital for the treatment of Covid 19 positive patients and administering vaccines.”

As a responsible caregiver serving humanity for over a decade, Medica Superspecialty Hospital has been in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and all the frontline warriors and clinicians are working tirelessly to treat every patient with utmost care. At Medica Hospitals, doctors are fully geared up to administer maximum COVID vaccinations a day to support the Government in achieving its target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021.