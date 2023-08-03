Medica, Kolkata and UNICEF collaborate to empower working mothers

New Delhi, 03rd, August 2023: Celebrating ‘Breastfeeding Week,’ Medica Group of Hospitals, the leading private hospital chain in Eastern India, became the first private hospital in Eastern India to join hands with UNICEF for a special event to empower working mothers. On the 2nd and 3rd of August 2023, they are organizing a highly informative ‘Kangaroo Mother Care Workshop’ followed by an insightful ‘Breastfeeding Workshop’. On the 2nd of August, the distinguished attendees included Dr Nicola Judith Flynn, MD, Head of Department – Paediatrics and Neonatology at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, along with Mr R. Udayan Lahiry, Co-founder & Managing Director, Medica Group of Hospitals, and Mr Ayanabh DebGupta, Co-founder, and Jt. Managing Director of Medica Hospitals. The workshops on 2nd August were conducted by eminent Kangaroo Care Master Trainers, Sr. Parul Datta, senior nursing professional and paediatric and neonatal nursing faculty; formerly senior sister tutor, department of Neonatology at Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER) and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital Kolkata, West Bengal; Prof. Asim Mallick, Professor and In charge of the Neonatal Unit at NRS Medical College; and Dr. Bijan Saha, Associate Professor at IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. Dr. Vandana P Bhatia, the health officer of West Bengal from UNICEF was present for the event.

In 1992, WABA (World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action) launched Breastfeeding awareness to raise public support for breastfeeding due to declining rates and increased infant mortality. World Breastfeeding Week is now a collaborative effort by WHO, UNICEF & WABA. The 2023 theme is “ENABLING Breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents”- highlighting challenges faced by working mothers.

At Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata, the Department of Paediatrics prioritizes breastfeeding mothers. They have a dedicated nursing area with comfortable seating, providing automatic and manual breast pumps, bottle warmers, and sterile bottles. The hospital maintains a monitored refrigerator for storing breastmilk, and lactating employees are encouraged to take breaks to express milk.

In West Bengal, UNICEF has taken a leading role in promoting breastfeeding and Kangaroo Mother Care through close collaboration with State government health facilities. This marks a significant milestone for UNICEF as it extends its expertise and support to the Department of Paediatrics at Medica, the first private hospital to receive such assistance. Together, they will provide training and certification to nurses and doctors not only from Medica but also from other metropolitan hospitals.