Medica performs 2022’s first organ donation in the Kolkata hospital

Dr. Amit Ray, Deputy Medical Director, Medica Superspecialty Hospital on their first organ donation for 2022, said, “A 51-year-old man was transferred from Burdawan to Medica Superspecialty Hospital after experiencing a severe headache, drowsiness, and seizures. Following a thorough evaluation and testing of the patient’s brain stem, it was discovered that there was no brain stem function, and he was declared brain dead last night after performing the first and second apnea tests as per protocol. When we received consent for organ donation from the patient’s family and relatives yesterday, we approached ROTTO and received the organ allocation from them. As the patient’s family agreed to donate both kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, and cornea, ROTTO allocated one kidney to Charnock Hospital in Kolkata, another kidney and liver to SSKM in Kolkata, the lungs to MGM Healthcare in Chennai, the cornea to Sankara Nethralaya in Mukundapur, Kolkata and the heart to us.

” He further added, “This is our first organ donation of the year, 2022, and as a healthcare organisation, we want to raise awareness about organ donation so that more lives can be saved, and we hope that more families will come forward to pledge organs.”