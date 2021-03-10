Medica Superspecialty Hospital breathes new life in to COVID Warrior

Hyderabad: After 44 days of near death situation, the proficient Intensive Care medical team at Medica Superspecialty Hospital revived Dr. Rizwan Akhter Sadique, a frontline COVID Warrior who regularly treated COVID patients during the ongoing pandemic and safely discharged him on 7th of March 2021. Dr. Sadique, aged 60 years was admitted at Medica Superspecialty Hospital with severe COVID 19 pneumonia on 23rd of January, 2021. When he was brought in, his saturation was falling below 80%.

While Dr. Sadique was treated with high flow Oxygen from Day 1, Doctor’s at Medica had to advise awake proning for faster recuperation. This process entails a patient to lie on their stomach, which can aid in improved oxygenation by helping to recruit posterior portions of the lungs and by assisting with perfusion to oxygenated lung segments. The adept clinicians at Medica found that his oxygen saturation deteriorated and he had to be intubated & ventilated. After closely monitoring and reassessment Dr. Sadique underwent prone ventilation. However, his oxygen levels continued to deteriorate further and he was not responding to maximum ventilator support, which called for rescue through Veno Venous ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) on 4th February as the rescue plan. Under care of Medica ECMO team, headed by Dr. Arpan Chakraborty and Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee, gradually his lung compliance improved and he was taken off from ECMO on 15th February 2021.

Elaborating about the revival of COVID Warrior, Dr. Sadique, Dr. Arpan Chakraborty, ECMO Physician, Medica Superspecialty Hospital stated, “it is always a challenge to fight battle when a Covid warrior falls into the entrapment of this deadly disease. We are fortunate enough, that finally Dr. Sadique could win this battle head on. We are thankful to his family, his friends in India and abroad, who have been supportive and equally participative with us in this long battle.“

Dr. Arpan continued saying, “After the initial revival his tracheostomy was done. This procedure helped in the gradual improvement of his lung function and ventilation continued till 3rd of March 2021. Ventilation was continued till his pulmonary function improved significantly and gradually he got mobilised and could walk on his own without O2 support. His lungs were so damaged that it was kept in rest ventilation. As clinicians we had to fight a two pronged battle- to combat the disease and to contain the infection which could have further complicated and worsened matters due to prolonged hospitalization. “

Speaking on the importance of ECMO while treating Covid 19 cases when lungs stop functioning, Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee, ECMO Physician at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, stated, “maximum number if survivors amongst Covid 19 patients needing ECMO support are from eastern India. More than 80% of these patients are from Medica. Our results are at par with any international centre. “

Dr. Aviral Roy, Consultant Intensivist at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, stated, “Medica ECMO programme has earned national repute during Covid 19 and we have run the largest programme in the country. Dr. Sadique, being one of our own medical fraternity, has worked tirelessly during the Covid and we are happy that finally he has gone home to be with his family and friends.”

Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Senior Vice Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, said “ It is so satisfying that one of the most valued doctors of our city- Dr Rizwan Akhter Sadique has recovered from this unforgiving illness. ECMO and Critical care services of Medica Superspecialty Hospital is privileged to be part of this challenge. It has all been about hard work and team work from each one of our healthcare workers. It is Medica’s aim to bring world class critical care and organ support treatment like ECMO and Heart/Lung Transplant program to this part of the world.We seek your blessings.”