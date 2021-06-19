Meet the toothbrush that will actually look good in your bathroom…

When Ordo saw a gap in the market for oral care that was better designed, fairly priced, and more sustainable, the brand created a gorgeous line of modern oral care products at an affordable price.

Around 70% of people do not replace their brush head as frequently as they should and, according to the NHS, most people have gum disease to some degree. Ordo wants to change this by educating their customers, helping prevent problems and improve hygiene with better knowledge.

Ordo offers an all-encompassing oral care solution. Most people can come to Ordo and find all of their oral hygiene products in one place.

Even dentists are super keen on the brand — because there’s the ease of being able to recommend one brand and product range to their patients, knowing that they are getting the products they need.

Ordo is modern. It’s gorgeous. It’s sustainable. And it’s high quality.

The oral care industry deserves better products — and people deserve their toothbrushes to actually look good in the bathroom.

While the company puts the efficacy of their products first, Ordo is also eco-conscious and offers more sustainable solutions to oral care — all at an affordable price.

The Sonic+ Toothbrush has a three+ week battery life and comes with several other market leading technologies – such as the four optional brushing modes (clean, white, massage and sensitive) and a two-minute timer complete with quad-pacer. The Sonic+ puts out 40,000 sonic pulses per minute and uses fluid dynamics for deeper cleaning between teeth. The brush is also available in three colours, so there’s something for everyone. Studies show that if people want to use a sonic pulse brush, the purchase will typically be fairly expensive. Ordo’s is much more affordable by comparison.

If customers aren’t happy, there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee and, unlike many competitors who inflate their prices, Ordo’s brush is the same great price all-year round.

Oh, and the aesthetic is adored by customers. They have much more pleasing designs than others on the market.

Alongside the Sonic+ Toothbrush, Ordo offers a Mouthwash Concentrate, Reusable Mouthwash Bottle and their Complete Care Toothpaste. The brand is keen to reduce their plastic waste and carbon emissions and does this through these products by using recyclable and reusable packaging and reducing the weight of liquids being transported.

Again, the aesthetic is beautiful, and looks great in the bathroom. The unique solution of concentrated mouthwash – slightly different to any generic mouthwash you’d pick up in your weekly shop, is an 80ml sachet that fills the reusable bottle four times. Each refill is 350ml, that equals 1400ml of mouthwash from one 80ml sachet. The mouthwash is designed to freshen breath, kill germs both above and below the gum line, and is alcohol free among other great properties. Reusing the bottle means over 90% less single use plastic than is used in competitors’ bottles.

Finally, Ordo’s Complete Care Toothpaste: It’s good ‘all round’, and accommodates for multiple different needs, including gum health, whitening, sensitivity, and enamel protection.

And the best thing? It’s completely vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.