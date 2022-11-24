Menstrual Health and Hygiene: What are the Options

Nua Women Cramp Comfort Heat Patch

Inspired by a hot water bag, their portable heat patch is designed to go with your flow. It emits soothing heat for up to 8 hours to give you maximum relief from period pain. Made from 100% natural ingredients, such as iron, vermiculite (clay), activated carbon, salt, and water absorber, the heat patch warms up to 45-50 degree Celsius. It keeps your body warm for 8 hours, relieving you from the pain.

Laiqa Intimate Foaming Wash

Soft, balancing vaginal foam cleanser. Our Intimate wash is safe for daily use & Maintains the pH balance of your vagina without drying out your skin. It contains No harsh chemicals or added fragrances unlike regular intimate wash products. It’s made from natural ingredients like fresh Calendula Flower extract.

Niine Naturally Soft Sanitary pads

Periods are a sensitive time for every woman. There is the added pressure of going about your daily life, but while dealing with the fear of leakage and the general discomfort of wearing a pad. These are chemical-free, which makes them skin-friendly as they stay in contact with your intimate areas for long periods of time. And their fragrance locks and keeps away bad odour, helping you stay fresh throughout.The Naturally Soft range ultra-thin pads has been specifically developed for girls & women with sensitive skin. The extra soft top sheet and pads with wings keeps you as carefree during your period as any other day. Taking care of the environment, they also come with free disposable bags.

Peesafe Reusable Sanitary Pads

The pads are made of breathable fabric that ensures a comfortable and a safe experience for your menstrual cycle. These pads prevent any kind of itching or rash that is commonly caused by the use of plastic pads. Not only this, reusable sanitary pads last up to one year if they are used and taken care of properly. These pads come with high absorption capacity to save you during those high flow days, the comfortable fabric keeps you protected from rashes and irritation.Pee Safe Reusable Sanitary Pads are antimicrobial and keep you protected from any leakage. It is Paraben-free, Sulfate-free and alcohol-free formula that ensures the safest experience.