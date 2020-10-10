Mental Health Cognizance Forum releases Song ‘Koi to Aaye, Do Pal Bitaye’ to create awareness

On the Solemn observance of Mental Health Awareness Week (4th October 2020 – 10th October) Mental Health Cognizance Forum (MHCF) today released bilingual Songs – ‘ Koi to Aaye, Do Pal Bitaye…’ in Hindi and ‘Don’t you give up, for you, I am here.’ The launch of the Songs, an initiative of EBSIndiaInc.com under MHCF, is one of the most effective awareness activities undertaken during the week.

Under the Mental Health Awareness Week campaign, a series of programs/initiatives were organised and the Song is expected to act as a Confidence Building Initiative especially for the Youth of our country. The song was penned down by Anmol Gupta (Unkahi Baat), Rani – Rajasthan in Hindi and Saurabh Nimbkar, Mumbai in English. Composed by Nimbkar who also sung the songs along with Anushree Kamath (Mumbai), Romay and Sarabjit Kaur (Faridkot). The Awareness songs of the MHCF were produced and promoted by Impact Public Relations Pvt Ltd.

Chavi Hemanth, Convenor, Mental Health Cognizance Forum, highlighted the mission objectives of the campaign and said “Through our efforts including the release of awareness songs, we are laying a foundation for “Happy India, Prosperous India.” Mental Health is an often misunderstood subject in India and as per prediction by the World Health Organization (WHO) roughly 20 per cent of our population suffers from some form of mental disorder. Mental illness constitutes one-sixth of all health-related disorders in India and as per WHO estimates may hurt India to the tune of $ 1.03 trillion between 2012-2030.”

“Music is a very powerful medium for creating awareness especially among youth and with this we would be fighting a population health hazard. India also accounts for nearly 15% of the global mental, neurological and substance abuse disorder burden. Awareness songs combined with clinical and other support systems would go a long way in fighting mental health problems,” she added.

“Communication plays a critical role in spreading awareness. Realising the gravity of the mental health issues and their cascading effects on socio-economic conditions of the country, Impact Public Relations joined hands with the Forum to provide all support. As a part of Awareness campaigns, we produced and promoted the songs. We hope to reach out to a large number of people through it,” said Kulpreet Freddy Vesuna, Founder and Managing Director, Impact Public Relations.

Mental Health Awareness Campaign also initiated discourse and dialogue in society on the seriousness of the issue.

Dr Jitendra Nagpal Mentor, MHCF & Senior Consultant Mental Health, Moolchand Medicity said “India still has a fragile Support system for the management of Mental illnesses in the country. The manpower generation and social acceptance are the battles to be won. Through our campaign, during the week, we articulated an urgent need for creating robust Mental Healthcare ecosystem in the country.”

Mental Health Awareness Week campaign also encouraged children of all ages to share their drawings, paintings, poetry and video messages. Professionals from all walks of society have joined this holistic mission and have pledged their resolve to work wholeheartedly towards this mission during the week. It is a laudable initiative which will create a foundation for Vibrant India and will inspire citizens to think objectively about the concern and come out with redressal mechanism for the burgeoning national concern.

About Singers & Writer:

1) Saurabh Nimbkar, Singer, Composer and Writer

Saurabh Nimbkar is a singer, guitarist and a performer. He is a post-graduate and started out his singing journey by singing in local trains to generate funds for cancer patients and has made appearances in television and radio shows for his good deeds.

Currently, is he helping cancer patients and also helping in other social causes through his live shows and corporate events.

In this pandemic, he was spreading happiness through his live performances on his Instagram page @snimbkar

2) Anushree Kamath

Anushree Kamath is a Professional Singer and a Voice over artist from Mumbai.

She is the 4th Generation from her maternal side who has been blessed to continue this art. Professionally she started performing, from August 2016 onwards, in Mumbai & States across India with an overseas opportunity in 2018. Since then she has performed with several bands as a freelance Female artist, covering over 280+ shows.

In February 2020 she started her own project called Arigato365.

As a VO artist, she has worked for E-learning projects, a couple of Daily soaps, commercials, jingles and animation projects for kids.

Currently, she is guided under her Gurus Vidushi Archana Kanhere mam, Roopamanjiri Devi Dasi & Sharmily Kashyap (my mother) for Hindustani classical.

Her purpose is to spread joy & happiness across the world.

3) Anmol Gupta, Writer

She has started writing in 2008, she has started writing for her mother, hope so she will never stop writing. She is a wonderful writer she writes form heart. You can see a soul in her writing. She writes simple but very effective, she writes every untold thing which we might ignore

The urge to gift her mother a gift, she had no money to buy a gift as there was no pocket money given that she could save. She instead used her creative mind and wrote a poem for her mother and since that day, writing became her passion for life. She recently left her job to pursue her dreams, now she is a full-time writer.

She hails from Rani, Rajasthan and has done her schooling from Rajasthan

4) Romy, Singer

A graduate from Faridkot, Punjab, got his early senses into music as his father is a music teacher. Taking to music and singing was so natural hence was encouraged to participate in many school level competitions and was highly appreciated. This boosted his confidence and he was determined to make singing his most natural career choice.

He aims to become a playback artist in Bollywood. He idolizes Arijit & dreams to be a melodious & successful singer as he is.

5) Sarabjit Kaur

She is M.A. B. ED from Faridkot, Punjab. She was always intrigued by singing when she was young her teachers inspired to take music and singing seriously. The honey-voiced Sarab took their advice and ventured into singing full time. Her dream is to get into playback singing.