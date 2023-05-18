Mental Health Concerns Increase In Children Due To Sport Injury

Mumbai 18 May 2023: For aspiring athletes or anyone engaged in physical activities, sports injuries can be detrimental to their dreams of competing at the highest level. However, Nexus day surgery centre has introduced a new minimally invasive method that uses the innovative Internal Brace Technology to help patients recover from these injuries swiftly and efficiently. This approach has given upcoming sports athletes a fresh chance to pursue their aspirations. The outcome of the treatment revealed that 70% of the participants had resumed their pre-injury activity level or surpassed it after six months.

Athletes who are striving to achieve their peak performance may suffer from serious injuries that can have a long-lasting impact on their physical and mental well-being. To avoid such injuries, it is crucial for athletes to take precautionary measures, and for coaches and trainers to provide the necessary guidance and support. Approximately 66 percent of all sports-related injuries are caused by overuse or overtraining, while other significant factors include inadequate warm-up, poor training techniques, playing on uneven surfaces, or not wearing adequate protective gear. These injuries can range from minor sprains and strains to severe ligament tears and fractures that may require surgery or extensive rehabilitation. In some cases, athletes may not be able to return to competition at all.

Dr. Prithviraj Deshmukh, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Orthobiologics expert and Interventional Pain Management Specialist at Nexus Day Surgery Centre said “The internal brace technology is a recent technique that has been shown to effectively address torn ankle ligaments. Instead of constructing a new ligament, this method involves utilizing two Bio Composite or PEEK anchors in the bones, along with fiber tape placed between them, to repair the damaged ligament. This innovative approach has resulted in stronger repaired ligaments for athletes, enabling them to return to their sport earlier.”

“At Nexus day surgery centre, a collaborative and comprehensive method is employed to identify, cure, and control musculoskeletal ailments. A group of specialists collaborate to devise an individualized therapy program for the patient, emphasizing lifestyle changes, physiotherapy, and other techniques. The objective is to enhance the patient’s general physical ability, enabling them to resume their sport or activity without undergoing major surgery” adds Dr Deshmukh.

According to research, Functional Restoration is a successful method for aiding patients in their recovery from various sports-related injuries such as tendonitis, sprains, strains, and muscle tears. The techniques employed are customized to suit the individual patient’s objectives and inclinations, allowing them to safely return to their sport with enhanced performance.