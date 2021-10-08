Mental Health Day quote from Mr. Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS), India

October 8, 2021
Global Indian International School
“Mental health disorders in students is a challenging issue, that needs a collaborative effort and a multi-level approach from parents, schools, and health care providers. Early identification and intervention are vital factors to reach at-risk students before symptoms manifest into more severe issues. The past year has been challenging for young minds as they dealt with the uncertainty that led to anxiety and fear. GIIS is committed to the well-being of its students and we have taken several initiatives such as sensitizing and educating students and parents about the importance of good mental health, implementing a ‘mental health awareness program’ through workshops, webinars, and class sessions.

We also introduced GIIS Healthline, to provide one on one counseling to students to help them cope with anxiety, stress, or other mental health challenges brought about by the pandemic. At GIIS, wellness of our students is of paramount importance and we shall do all that we can to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for our students.” said, Mr. Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS), India.

