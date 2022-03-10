Metropolis Healthcare launches the 2nd edition of ‘Healthcare Heroes of India’ Awards

New Delhi, 10th March 2022: Metropolis Healthcare, India’s leading diagnostics service provider in association with WE Foundation (a registered NGO) is pleased to announce the launch of 2nd edition of ‘Healthcare Heroes of India’ Awards 2022 and are inviting nominations from healthcare professionals, frontline workers, institutions, and organizations across the country. As a part of its CSR initiatives, the ‘Healthcare Heroes of India’ Awards by Metropolis aims to identify and recognize those individuals and institutions in healthcare sector with a strong sense of purpose and commitment towards patient care and who have prioritized it over all other growth parameters.

The Healthcare Heroes of India Awards consists of four key award categories such as individuals, institutions, Municipal Corporations/Officers, and a Special Jury Award and invites nominations from both public & private doctors, nurses, ward boys, hospitals, nursing homes, medical institutions, corporates, and NGOs (working in healthcare space). For detailed information on award categories and to apply, please visit https://healthcareheroes.in/. The last date for receipt of nominations for Healthcare Heroes of India Awards is 18th March 2022.

Ernst & Young has been appointed as a process partner and all nominations will go through a process of initial screening and shortlisting and will be evaluated and finalized by an eminent jury panel appointed by the Awards management. For any additional queries, participants can write to corpcomm@metropolisindia.com.

The winners will be announced in the month of July through a virtual award ceremony, and we look forward to receiving nominations from different states across the country.

The first edition of the event received a good response and was appreciated and acknowledged by the healthcare fraternity. The event also turned out to be great platform which showcased untold stories of service, empathy, dedication, innovation and determination of healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.