MGM Cancer Institute Successfully Performs Bone Marrow Transplant on a 55-Year-Old Man

Chennai, 18th May 2023: MGM Cancer Institute, a part of MGM Healthcare, one of the leading healthcare service provider in Chennai Tamil Nadu, successfully performed ‘Bone Marrow Transplant’ (BMT) on a critical patient with relapsed multiple myeloma. A team of specialists led by Dr.M Gopinathan, Associate Consultant, Hemato-Oncology (BMT), MGM Cancer Institute performed the transplant on the patient.

Mr. Narasimhan (Name changed) was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, it is a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells, which are a type of specialised blood cell that produces antibodies to fight infection. When a patient has multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and impair the production of normal blood cells. Nevertheless it can affect kidneys, bone and other organs of the body impeding normal function. Chemotherapy was used as the first form of treatment given, and BMT was subsequently done to achieve good control of the disease.