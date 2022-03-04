MGM Healthcare, Chennai Doctors perform Rare Procedure by Removing Tumour in GI Tract Endoscopically

New Delhi, 4th March: Doctors at MGM Healthcare performed a rare procedure by removing tumour from stomach through endoscopy technique on a 70- year-old patient.

Endoscopic Full Thickness Resection or EFTR a minimally invasive procedure to remove (resect) benign / cancerous tumors from the gastrointestinal tract using an endoscope was carried out by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare.

A 70- year- old male from Thiruvarur was brought in with complaints of gastrointestinal symptoms and underwent screening with upper gastrointestinal scopy. The team of doctors at MGM Healthcare on diagnosis found out that he had 1.5 cm lesion (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour) adherent to the deep layer of stomach.

Dr Arulprakash and his team of experts Dr Malathy, Dr Tarun also ruled out that conventional endoscopic resection techniques like Endoscopic Submucosal dissection (ESD), Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) since the entire lesion and tumour has developed in deep layers of the stomach.

The doctors suggested the family members, to carry out an endoscopic full thickness resection of the lesion (non-invasive) versus laparoscopic surgery (invasive) for removal of the small tumour.

Explaining the unique procedure Dr Arulprakash S, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) only the superficial layers (mucosa and submucosa) might be removed, while the EFTR procedure aims to remove deeper tissues to ensure complete tumour removal.” “EFTR is typically a simple short procedure performed under anaesthesia and provides early discharge unlike surgical procedures. Many patients can go home the next day. Specially trained gastroenterologists perform EFTR. Patients who undergo EFTR may have a shorter treatment time and faster recovery than those who have more invasive surgery,” he added.

The 70-year-old was administered general anaesthesia, EFTRD device was loaded on conventional endoscope and entered gently into the stomach. Lesion was marked and localised, tumour was held with a grasper and pulled into the cap and the metal clip was placed below. Using a current this tumour was removed completely. Resected specimen was sent for final examination to look for clearance.