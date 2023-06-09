MGM Healthcare’s Heart and Lung Transplant Team Reaches Ground-breaking Milestone:

Delhi, June 9th, 2023: MGM Healthcare’s Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support has performed 600 heart and lung transplants in India. The team is responsible of managing India’s largest adult and pediatric heart and lung transplant program. Patients from Delhi who had undergone transplant procedures at MGM Healthcare shared their experience and also their gratitude with the team of experts.

MGM Healthcare is proud to announce that we have completed more than fifty heart & lung transplants in patients from Delhi. Each of them were in critical medical condition with heart or lung failure not responding to medical therapy and were saved through timely transplant surgeries.

One deceased donor may save eight lives, and the purpose of this gathering of organ donation recipients and the medical team is to raise awareness of organ donation and disseminate the word far and wide. MGM Healthcare seeks to foster societal change and establish a culture in which organ donation is commonly accepted, therefore saving many lives.

A 6-year-old boy from Jammu who underwent a successful heart transplant at MGM Healthcare was present and his family shared their experience during the event. He was brought to MGM Healthcare last year with cardiomyopathy and body swelling. The patient received a donor heart after three weeks of wait and underwent a successful heart transplant. He resumed to normal routine in couple of weeks.

A 55-year-old woman from Delhi was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease (ILD). She was assessed by MGM Healthcare professionals and placed on the transplant waiting list. Following the transplant, the patient’s hemodynamics progressively improved, and the tracheostomy tube was removed, allowing her to breathe properly at room temperature. The patient was discharged and is and is now living a regular life.