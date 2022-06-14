Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals Announce Appointment of Lakshman TL As CEO

National, June 2022: Milann, one of the leading Fertility & Birthing Hospitals in India today announced the appointment of Mr. Lakshman TL as the Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Mr. Lakshman will be responsible for driving P&L and building high-performing teams. With great leadership skills, the IIM – Bangalore alumnus possesses a progressive business acumen and his leadership style, in-depth understanding of the business, and people management skills speak volumes of the vast experience that he has gathered over the years.

With nearly two decades of experience in leading various important roles across Hospital Operations, Quality, Medical Administration, and Business Leadership, his tireless efforts have led to successful transformations across functions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd said, “We are happy to have Lakshman onboard. His extensive experience and domain knowledge across verticals will undoubtedly add sustainable value to our organization. Lakshman will play a key role in providing strategic leadership for fulfilling the company’s revenue and growth objectives. With Lakshman at the helm, we are confident about scaling new highs in the fertility services industry.” Commenting on the new role, Mr. Lakshman TL, CEO – Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals said, “I am destined to be a part of Milann’s team and look forward to collaborating with one of India’s leading Fertility chains. It is a great delight to be able to join a company that is so uniquely well-positioned, is known for its clinical excellence and offers solutions that enable healthcare professionals to provide better patient care while driving better clinical and operational outcomes. I am looking forward to expanding opportunities to serve Milann’s patient base as well as employees better, and impacting radical reform in fertility care”.

Mr. Lakshman has conceptualized and led initiatives across brands such as Multispecialty business at Suchirayu – Hubli, Standard Chartered Bank, Lavazza Cafe, Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Cradle, and Manipal Hospitals.