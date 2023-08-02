Milann & Rotary Club Collaborate to Highlight the Importance of Breastfeeding This World Breastfeeding Week 2023

Bangalore, 2nd August 2023 – Milann Fertility Specialist and the Rotary Club joined forces to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2023, organizing an insightful event that highlighted the significance of breastfeeding in maternal and child health. The event featured Dr. Payal, Senior Consultant in Reproductive Medicine and Fertility Specialist at Milann, who delivered a compelling talk on the importance of breastfeeding and its numerous benefits for both mothers and children.

As part of the global initiative coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), this year’s theme, “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents,” emphasized the need for breastfeeding-friendly workplaces and policies that support working parents, particularly mothers, in their breastfeeding journey.

Dr. Payal’s talk captivated the audience, offering valuable insights into the crucial role breastfeeding plays in nurturing infants and promoting their overall well-being. Her expertise underscored the physical and emotional advantages of breastfeeding, encouraging mothers to embrace this natural and fundamental aspect of parenthood.

“We are delighted with the success of our collaboration with the Rotary Club for World Breastfeeding Week 2023,” said Lakshman TL, CEO of Milann Fertility Specialist “Dr. Payal’s talk was truly inspiring, shedding light on the immense benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and children. We are committed to promoting maternal and child health, and through this event, we aimed to raise awareness about the importance of supporting working parents in their breastfeeding journey. By creating a supportive environment for families, we can make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated annually from 1st to 7th August, is a global initiative that advocates for breastfeeding as a critical element in improving the health of babies worldwide. Milann Fertility Specialist and the Rotary Club’s joint effort demonstrates their dedication to empowering parents and fostering a breastfeeding-friendly environment.

The event took place at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, KumaraPark, Bangalore welcoming healthcare professionals, and the general public to participate in this essential discussion about the significance of breastfeeding support.