Mirakle now available at offline retail stores in Chennai

Chennai: ABT LTD, the producer of Mirakle Immunity booster supplement drink has recently made Mirakle available at offline retail stores across Chennai. Apart from this, currently Mirakle is available offline in retail stores in Coimbatore and online on www.mirakle.life.com and Healthkart.com.

Expressing his thoughts, Dr. Manickam Mahalingam – Chairman & Managing Director, ABT LTD, said, “When we started, our mission was to ensure that we create awareness about importance of Vitamin-C for building body’s immunity for the welfare of people. Mirakle provides you the nutrients to support a healthy immune system and promote overall wellness, which is the need of the hour. Apart from that, it is also aCollagen rich drink for healthy joints, skin, and hair. We are seeing our growth picking up and hope to capitalize on this momentum.”

He further adds, “This recent Chennai update is a part of our well planned growth strategy.We are looking to strengthen the distribution network, appoint 200 to 300 distributors in Tamil Nadu and take it pan-India, both online and offline in a phased manner. As a part of our expansion plans, we are also in talks with other international markets.”

High dose of vitamin C is recommended to use as an adjunct therapy to combat viral infections in general. The Liposomes in the drink is four-times more effective than an average IV drip and 20 times more effective than oral Vitamin C capsules. The absorption rate of nutrients in Mirakle is 98%.