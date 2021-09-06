MLA Grandhi Srinivas unveiled MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye hospital in Bhimavaram

MaxiVision Eye Hospitals group, pioneers in the industry of eye care medical services, has launched its Super Specialty Eye hospital in Bhimavaram today. The program was graced by Sri.Grandhi Srinivas, (MLA –Bhimavaram) Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Sri Moshen Raju,(MLC) Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Dr.GSK Velu, Chairman, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals, Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, Co-Chairman, Founder & Mentor, MaxiVision Eye Hospitals, Dr.Sharat Babu Chilukuri, Managing Director of Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospitals, Dr.Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director, Jnanananda Ophthalmic Institute, Bhimavaram have attended the program as guests of Honour.

Mr.V.S.Sudheer CEO, MaxiVision Eye hospitals & Mr.Venkat Rao Sr.Vice President, Chief Optometrist & Bhimavaram Hospital Co-ordinator have greeted the guests Sri.Grandhi Srinivas, (MLA –Bhimavaram) Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Sri Moshen Raju,(MLC) Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. During their visit, MaxiVision’s highly efficient staff presented a thorough guide of the technology used at the center.

Speaking on the occasion Sri.Grandhi Srinivas, (MLA –Bhimavaram) Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly said It is great to have big names in eye care services like MaxiVision eye hospitals coming down to Bhimavaram to extend their eye care services with ultra-modern facilities for the people. Our dynamic Chief Minister Sri Y.S Jagan Mohan reddy has always been at the forefront to solve the health issues of people of A.P. with various welfare schemes like Arogyasree to make the corporate medical treatment reach to the poor. Bhimavaram people must utilize the Arogyasree facilities provided in MaxiVision.

Sri Moshen Raju ,(MLC) Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Said people of Bhimavaram must utilize the expertise of MaxiVision Eye doctors for treatment rather than rushing for big cities as corporate treatment is now available in Bhimavaram also.

Speaking on the Occasion Dr.GSK Velu – Chairman, MaxiVision group of eye hospitals said, being pioneers in the eye care industry, the doctors and surgeons at MaxiVision carry years of qualified experience that facilitates the handling of critical eye-related issues. Through the use of world-class technology, a sophisticated experience is always at the behest of the patients. MaxiVision sets itself apart with a legacy of stellar eye care services that have treated over 4 million patients and 0.4 million eye surgeries. With 17 super speciality eye hospitals in 6 cities across India, they have established a brand identity like no other in ophthalmic care.

Elaborating more on the same Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder & Mentor, Co-Chairman, MaxiVision group of eye hospitals said, as all of us know that MaxiVision is an eye care chain group that is the first choice of local & international patients and important celebrities alike is at the forefront of the vision care technology revolution and specializes in overall ophthalmic care covering diagnostics, treatment, and surgery. It also carries out its service as a One-stop shop for optical and contact lens. MaxiVision brings forth years of well-established eye care services with advanced and Ultra-modern technology to treat critical eye illness. MaxiVision Eye Hospitals has also treated thousands of patients internationally through their customized and tailor-made solutions that meet every patient’s need. They stand true to their commitment to making quality and highly affordable eye care easily available to every citizen of India irrespective of any segment of the society.