More than one lakh people die every year due to head injuries in India

Mumbai– Everyday, men, women and children suffer head injuries. A trip or fall, a car accident, a sports injury – these everyday injuries can range in severity from concussion to coma. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) can be fatal or, in survivors, can produce persistent problems that significantly affect the livelihood and well-being of millions around the globe. Many youngsters are addicted to speeding, now many youngsters are doing stunts to increase likes and comments on social media, but they are not aware that these youngsters are playing with their lives. Whether it is a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, 90% of the citizens get head injuries in an accident. Head injuries are caused by falling from a height, hitting an object on the head, an accident in a natural disaster, hitting the head in the bathroom, an accident in sports like Dahihandi and hitting the head in a fight, two-wheeler accident, falling from a moving train. These traumas affect the brain. Although the brain is made up of a hard covering on the head, the severity of a brain injury depends on the severity of the impact on the head. March 20 is World Head Injury Day. On this day, various activities are carried out in India to prevent accidents or to provide counseling to the injured citizens.

Giving more information on the occasion of World Head Injury Awareness Day, a Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon Dr. Aditya Patil from Terna Specialty Hospital and Research Center, Nerul Navi Mumbai says, “Physical injuries or head injuries due to various causes need to be identified in time. Coughing of the lining of the head, fracture of the skull, blood clots in the brain and endothelial durometer solution as well as bleeding in the cerebrospinal fluid. The disease progresses quickly. However, if the nerve damage inside the brain is widespread, it may take some time for the patient to recover from the surgery. Some deformities remain after the treatment. However, in many accident cases, 70% of the population dies or is permanently displaced due to lack of immediate treatment. Most of the head injuries are life threatening. Decreased or permanent deafness often occurs in head injuries, without the patient’s neck recovering. The spinal cord is passed through the neck. Hand and foot movements are controlled through the spinal cord. If a patient does not recover from a head injury, he or she will suffer a stroke. Otherwise the limbs become numb. “

There is a dramatic increase in the number of head injuries in different types of accidents at home or on the road. There is not much awareness in the society about such accidents. The incidence of head injuries should be reduced and the number of accidental deaths should be reduced if the patient is admitted to the hospital on time after the accident. Even though the modernization of roads in India is in full swing today, it is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the speed of our own vehicles. Only if speed is brought under control will the problem of head injury be curbed somewhere, said by Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon Dr. Aditya Patil. According to the Indian Head Injury Foundation, more than one lakh people die every year in India due to head injuries and more than one million people are permanently displaced.