Motherhood Hospitals launches 2nd comprehensive women & children’s hospital in Pune

Pune: Motherhood Hospitals, India’s fastest-growing network of women & children’s hospitals, inaugurated its 2nd hospital in Lullanagar, Pune today. The Bengaluru-based healthcare chain is part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, the only single-specialty healthcare platform company in India. Through a dedicated team of well-experienced Gynecologists, Neonatologists, and Pediatricians, the hospital provides a comprehensive range of services for women & children. The occasion was graced in the presence of Assistant Police Maharashtra Prema Patil and the Damini squad.

The first Motherhood Hospital in Kharadi launched three years back, has made a significant difference to women and children’s health by offering comprehensive and compassionate care under one roof. We are incredibly proud to serve more than 10,000 women and 20,000 children with unparalleled commitment and care.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Vijayarathna V, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals, said, “At Motherhood Hospitals, we adopt a compassionate, multi-disciplinary & holistic care approach towards every woman and child. We are thrilled to launch our 2nd hospital in the city of Pune and firmly believe the new hospital will further support our efforts in providing quality treatment and care that is specialized in women’s health, maternal, neonatal & paediatrics. It is our continuous endeavor to raise the bar of quality and accessible care and provide a seamless experience to our patients.”

Dr. Padma Srivastava, Senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, said, “Women’s health needs are unique across different stages in her lifespan. From menstrual health to planning a healthy pregnancy and managing gynecological health after 40’s, every woman needs a specialised approach & care. Motherhood with its comprehensive and integrated services under one roof is designed to cater to her reproductive & gynae health needs. In addition, our profound experience in Neonatology & pediatrics is developed to handle preterm babies, infants, and child health, round the clock.”

Dr. Tushar Parikh, Senior Consultant & Neonatologist present at the launch said, “The Neonatology & Pediatric care at Motherhood Hospitals Pune has progressed into a well-developed clinical program on par with global standards. Our team has the expertise to handle extremely low birth / preterm babies, medical & surgical management in newborns and infants & general pediatrics. So far we have graduated more than 1500 babies from our NICU and have treated more than 10,000 children.”

The comprehensive women and children hospital in Pune is equipped with 24 operational beds with 9 beds of Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The key specialties include gynecology, pregnancy care, neonatology, pediatrics, advanced laparoscopy surgery, fetal medicine, and radiology. The hospital has 2 state-of-the-art operative theatres and medical intensive care units. The hospital will provide 24/7 service by a team of full-time doctors that includes pediatricians, gynecologists, a trained and experienced team of nurses & nutritionists and physiotherapists, lactation consultants as part of the larger team.