Motherhood Hospitals organises “Star of Nursing” Awards to honour Nursing staff for remarkable achievements

Bangalore, 26th March 2022: Motherhood Hospitals organised the “Star of Nursing” awards on 25th March 2022. The awards were conducted to honour the nursing staff of the hospital and recognise their outstanding efforts in the field of healthcare services. The winners of the evening were Esha Roselyn, Rani M and Soni Kurian in the nursing category. The winners in the Nursing In-charge category were Bindya MC, Christy Henry & Pushpa R.

Dr. Rehan Sayeed, the founder of Motherhood Hospitals, was the chief guest for the award ceremony. The event was also attended by Mr Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings and Mr Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals.

Around 250 Nurses from 11 branches of Motherhood Hospitals were evaluated for a period of six months based on both their clinical and non-clinical capabilities. A scorecard was prepared by their reporting managers on a monthly basis and at the end of six months, the topper from every unit progressed to the final round.

The finalists were chosen for two categories of awards i.e. Staff nurses and Nurse in charge. Each category had 11 finalists who were further evaluated by an internal and external panel. Their clinical acumen was judged by Ms. Latha Nonis- Head of Nursing Department, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, Ms. Abanti Gopan, Principal Assesor, National Accreditation Board for hospitals and Ms Ms. Shilpa Narayan, coach & Mentor.