Motherhood Hospitals organises “Star of Nursing” Awards to honour Nursing staff for remarkable achievements

Bangalore, 26th March 2022: Motherhood Hospitals organised the “Star of Nursing” awards on 25th March 2022. The awards were conducted to honour the nursing staff of the hospital and recognise their outstanding efforts in the field of healthcare services. The winners of the evening were Esha Roselyn, Rani M and Soni Kurian in the nursing category. The winners in the Nursing In-charge category were Bindya MC, Christy Henry & Pushpa R.
Dr. Rehan Sayeed, the founder of Motherhood Hospitals, was the chief guest for the award ceremony. The event was also attended by Mr Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings and Mr Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals.
Around 250 Nurses from 11 branches of Motherhood Hospitals were evaluated for a period of six months based on both their clinical and non-clinical capabilities. A scorecard was prepared by their reporting managers on a monthly basis and at the end of six months, the topper from every unit progressed to the final round.
The finalists were chosen for two categories of awards i.e. Staff nurses and Nurse in charge. Each category had 11 finalists who were further evaluated by an internal and external panel. Their clinical acumen was judged by Ms. Latha Nonis- Head of Nursing Department, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, Ms. Abanti Gopan, Principal Assesor, National Accreditation Board for hospitals and Ms Ms. Shilpa Narayan, coach & Mentor.
Mr Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO of Motherhood Hospitals said “The importance of nursing in maternal and child health cannot be stressed enough. Pregnancy, labour, and delivery are stressful situations that require critical and quick thinking. Add to that the anxiety and fear of infections during the pandemic, the situation for the healthcare sector was indeed looking grave.
But our nursing staff rose to the challenges and provided our doctors and patients all the support needed. They helped not only with the clinical aspects but also provided the emotional support required by expectant mothers through conversations. They helped the parents feel secure while bringing new life into the world in such trying times. We are privileged to be awarding our nurses this evening for their dedication and efforts. I congratulate the winners and the finalists and wish them all the very best for their future.”