Motherhood Hospitals Organizes the Great Indian Magic Carnival 2022 in Bengaluru to celebrate Children’s Day

Bangalore 12th November 2022: Motherhood Hospitals one of the country’s fastest-growing chains of women’s and children’s hospitals, organized the Great Indian Magic Carnival on 12th November 2022, on the occasion of Children’s Day. The event was held at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town, Bangalore.

The carnival received an enthusiastic response from the citizens of Bangalore and was attended by above 400 children and parents. This unique event was organized in collaboration with the Neonates Foundation of India (NFI) a non-profit organization that is dedicated to saving the lives of critical new-born babies from underserved communities

The Carnival included games, delicious food, an enchanting magic illusion show performed by Magician K. S. Ramesh, and other fun activities for children. Throughout the day, kids were engaged in enjoying and exploring their creativity while also helping each other learn new things.

The event was conducted keeping COVID-19 protocols of social distancing in mind.