Motherhood Hospitals vaccinates 5000+ children across all its centres in India

x

Photo Caption: Teenager gets the first dose of Covid Vaccine at Motherhood Hospitals Bangalore

National, January 07th, 2022: With the vaccination drive for teenagers’ kick-starting on January 3rd, 2022, Motherhood hospitals has so far successfully vaccinated 5000+ children aged between 15-18 years. The vaccination drive ongoing was across all Motherhood Hospitals across the country in line with the protocols laid down by the Government of India.

This vaccination will be required to be taken in two doses keeping a gap of 28 days between each dose. The recipients need to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks even after the first shot.

Teenagers all over the country have been receiving their first dose ever since the drive started on January 3rd. Until now only adults were eligible to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

With the wait for children’s vaccine finally being over for the 15-18 age group, the response from teenagers has been positive as they have flocked to the hospitals to get their jabs.

Speaking about the experience of getting the first dose of the vaccine Ahmed Sufiyan, a class XII, student from Airforce School Bangalore said, “I was eagerly awaiting the vaccine for my age group. I was quite sad that I was not eligible before. When the government announced the vaccine roll out for teenagers, I was very happy and immediately registered myself. Now that the vaccine is available, I encourage everyone who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated not only for their own well-being, but also for others around them.”

Mr. Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals says, “We have received overwhelming response from the teens who continue to visit our hospitals across all the locations in the country for vaccination. We thank the Young Indians and their parents for coming forth for the vaccination and urge others to take the jab for the safety of their health and the nation at large”.