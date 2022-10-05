Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd.

Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd. said “Cornitos presents this season ‘box of joy’, themed specially crafted gourmet selection. Our Aim is to provide value to the Customers. Cornitos differentiators are attractive packaging and combinations of exciting flavours and products for delightful munching moments in the festive season.

We have a media plan in place and marketing spend is going to increase during the festive season. We will utilize social media, print ads, in store branding and festive exhibitions to reach our consumers. Our marketing campaigns will also target to expand to newer markets and focus on maximizing the brand presence thus creating more sales. Given the current economic conditions, we are reaching out to tier II and III cities with our latest edition in the festive packs.”