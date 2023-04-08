MultiFit opens its doors on account of World Health Day with ‘Health for All’

Pune, April 2023: MultiFit which has footprints in UK, India, and UAE was conceived in the UK with the aim of evolving as a community of fitness enthusiasts. MultiFit , a fitness club, stands apart from the rest by breaking the monotony of regular workouts and emphasizing on holistic fitness. which has footprints in UK, India, and UAE was conceived in the UK with the aim of evolving as a community of fitness enthusiasts., a fitness club, stands apart from the rest by breaking the monotony of regular workouts and emphasizing on holistic fitness.

On account of World Health Day on April 7, this year with the theme ‘ Health for All ’, MultiFit opens its doors to the public between April 1-10. This campaign is currently applicable at Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, Wadgaon Sheri, Dhanori, Nanded City, Grand Tamanna, Pimple Saudagar Centres in Pune & Indira Nagar centre in Bengalore of MultiFit . During this period anyone can walk into these centres, register, and make use of the facilities for the entire campaign period. A free Body Composition Analysis (BCA) will be offered at the Pune centres and a general fitness assessment to be offered at the Indiranagar center.

“On account of World Health Day this year themed as “ Health For All ”, we at MultiFit offer a free walk-in, register, and workout at our facilities from April 1- 10. Free BCA and general fitness assessments are offered at specific branches. We have also tied up with Metropolis and Jehangir hospitals for tests and discounts on health packages. This initiative is in line with WHO’s theme for this year and to improving public health .” Says Deepti Sharma, Director MultiFit .