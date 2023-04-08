MultiFit opens its doors on account of World Health Day with ‘Health for All’

Pune, April 2023: MultiFit which has footprints in UK, India, and UAE was conceived in the UK with the aim of evolving as a community of fitness enthusiasts. MultiFit, a fitness club, stands apart from the rest by breaking the monotony of regular workouts and emphasizing on holistic fitness.
On account of World Health Day on April 7, this year with the theme ‘Health for All’, MultiFit opens its doors to the public between April 1-10. This campaign is currently applicable at Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, Wadgaon Sheri, Dhanori, Nanded City, Grand Tamanna, Pimple Saudagar Centres in Pune & Indira Nagar centre in Bengalore of MultiFit. During this period anyone can walk into these centres, register, and make use of the facilities for the entire campaign period. A free Body Composition Analysis (BCA) will be offered at the Pune centres and a general fitness assessment to be offered at the Indiranagar center.
“On account of World Health Day this year themed as “Health For All”, we at MultiFit offer a free walk-in, register, and workout at our facilities from April 1- 10. Free BCA and general fitness assessments are offered at specific branches. We have also tied up with Metropolis and Jehangir hospitals for tests and discounts on health packages. This initiative is in line with WHO’s theme for this year and to improving public health.” Says Deepti Sharma, Director MultiFit.
In addition to this MultiFit has also tied up with Metropolis and Jehangir hospitals for health Check-ups of the MultiFit members and walk-ins during the campaign. Metropolis will offer free blood tests for all six centres. Also, random blood sugar tests and haemoglobin tests at select metropolis centers will be offered for free. A 20% discount on all regular tests and up to 60% discount for health packages are also being offered. During this 10-day period, there will be various sessions for awareness by doctors at different MultiFit branches will also be held. At Jehangir hospital (Kalyani Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri, Dhanori, and Nanded City) also a 10% discount on all health packages are being offered.