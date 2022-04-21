Mumbai Doctors treats successfully rare Achalasia Cardia condition through laparoscopic surgery

Mumbai:- Doctors at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Ghatkopar Mumbai, treated a rare condition diagnosed with Achalasia Cardia on a 42-year-old patient by performing a unique Laparoscopic cardiomyotomy procedure here recently. The team of doctors was led by Dr. Hement Patel General & laparoscopic surgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital. Achalasia is a relatively rare esophageal motility disorder characterized by incomplete relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and lack of esophageal peristalsis. The disorder has an incidence of approximately 1 to 1.6 per 100,000 people. In this condition difficult for the individual to swallow liquids, consume foods and even saliva.

Commenting on this surgery and rare condition Dr. Hement Patel -General & Laparoscopic surgeon from Zynova Shalby Hospital says, “42 years’ male patient was complaining of food getting stuck in his chest and difficulty in swallowing with frequent nausea and multiple episodes of vomiting since past 8-10 months for which he took treatment with multiple doctors but didn’t get any relief. Eventually endoscopy was done to look the cause of the same and was found that patient had disease called as achalasia cardia which means that patient’s lower part of food pipe was so tight that food couldn’t pass through it easily to the stomach and took very long time for the same resulting in food getting stuck there for very long time and damaging the oesophagus. Achalasia Cardia is a rare disorder that makes it difficult for food and liquid to pass from the swallowing tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus) into your stomach. Achalasia Cardia occurs when nerves in the esophagus become damaged.”

We conducted Laparoscopic cardiomyotomy where esophageal muscles were dilated to release their tightness and results were seen within 24 hours’ patient started eating & drinking comfortably and was discharged home with no complications, he further added.

Laparoscopic cardiomyotomy is a safe, highly effective, and minimally invasive treatment for achalasia cardia. The procedure is done under general anesthesia, wherein the muscle of the food pipe is cut to make it wider and then the muscle is stitched again so that it doesn’t close again, and the sensation that is getting blocked in the food pipe goes away. The advantages of this procedure are that it is a one-time cure and a lasting procedure.