Mumbaikars keep all your health worries at bay with Lalit Kapoor

~Diet and lifestyle coach is organizing his session in the city on ‘Reversing Chronic Disease naturally’~

Lalit Kapoor, who has founded LMKHealth, a unique diet and lifestyle program that has been helping people get off medications for chronic diseases like Diabetes, Cholesterol, Asthma, and Arthritis among others will be visiting P. D. Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai for his session.

The Diet and lifestyle coach will be exchanging thoughts on the benefits of fasting and plant-based whole foods such as green juicing, oil-free cooking to remove toxins from the body. Also, talking on how serious diseases based on lifestyle like diabetes, blood pressure, arthritis, thyroid, and sleep anemia can also be cured by lifestyle changes and proper diet business.

Mr. Kapoor, is breaking food myths and empowering people to boost their health by educating themselves about the Plant Based Whole Food (PBWF) diet and an active intermittent fasting-based lifestyle known as PBWF/IF/10K. He recently launched Plant Based Wellness Foundation, a not for profit NGO.

So, be a part of his sessions and get to know the best ways for living a healthy lifestyle!!

Day and Date- Monday, 28th March 2022

Venue- P. D. Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai

Time-10:30am onwards

About Mr. Lalit Kapoor

Lalit Kapoor graduated from IIT Kanpur in 1971 with a degree in chemical engineering. He holds an MBA from UCLA and is a successful serial entrepreneur in Silicon Valley. With age he developed lifestyle diseases and decided to reverse them by changing his diet and lifestyle. This led him to study and explore the field of nutrition and learn from the best in the plant-based whole food field like Dr. Colin Campbell, Dr. John McDougall, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Dr. Michael Greger, Dr. Dean Ornish, and others. He successfully got rid of all his chronic diseases including Hypertension, Diabetes, Gout, Hypothyroidism, Osteoarthritis, Sleep Apnea, Obesity, and seasonal allergies and reinvented himself. He further incorporated the Nobel prize-winning work by Nobel laureates Dr. Yoshinori Ohsumi (2016) on autophagy, Dr. Jeffery Hall (2017) on circadian rhythm, and Dr. Tasuko Honzo (2018) on immunotherapy into his recommendations. His members are now curing themselves in as little as two weeks.

He is scheduled for a lecture tour of 15 cities in India from March 16 to April 26th, 2022 where he will be talking on ‘Reversing Chronic Diseases Naturally’. He is hosting a 5-day residential seminar from April 17-22, 2022 at Anandvan Resort (at Bhandardhara, 165 kilometers from Mumbai).

Website-https://www.lmkhealth.com/