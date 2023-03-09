Municipal Primary Health Center Celebrated International Women’s Day

Chennai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Medical Officer of Municipal Primary Health Center, 108th Ward, Jeganathapuram, Chetpet, Chennai. Dr. V. Raghunathan organized the celebration of International Women’s Day by cutting a cake.

Chetpet 108th Ward Member of Parliament L. Sundarrajan, M.C., was the Chief Guest and delivered the felicitation address.

Social Worker Dr. Ira, Sakayanathan of Help Heart Foundation. Sakayanathan, hospital nurses Jayaseeli, Shanthi, Ramila, Hemajothi, Ezhilarasi, Kavita, Aravind, Tillibabu, Chenpagam, Hema, Latha and students of KMC Medical College participated and graced the occasion.