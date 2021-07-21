MuscleBlaze unveils new range of protein supplements inspired by Farhan Akhtar-starrer sports film Toofan

India’s leading sports nutrition supplements brand MuscleBlaze has recently unveiled a special range of supplements for all the fitness freaks. The products have taken inspiration from the newly-released sports drama Toofan, which stars Farhan Akhtar as a power-packed boxer Aziz Ali, for having the perfect jab, hook and knockout like the Bollywood star has presented in the movie.

This association was a conscious decision to bring the spirit of fitness in the consumers’ minds once again as their physical activity levels have been marred by COVID. Through the movie, the spirit has been reignited and it showed how the journey to achieve goals of fitness is not easy and requires a great deal of dedication, proper nutrition, and stamina.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Kaustuv Paliwal, Head of Marketing, MuscleBlaze, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Toofaan, as it is the perfect partnership since it resonates with our brand ethos. With this range, we aim to be the nutrition companions to our customers and ensure that everyone can achieve their fitness goals without compromising their health and nutrition. We are confident that our exclusive special edition range of products will cater to all their fitness and nutrition needs.”

Specially formulated for athletes, MuscleBlaze is launching its best-selling Fuel One Whey but this time with a prodigious addition of Creatine Monohydrate. It aims to volumeize gains and maximize post-workout muscle recovery. The second power punch in the line-up is the MB pre-workout 200, curated to handle an intense Toofani sweat session. The third and final product from the range is the MB Peanut Butter, specially created to give all fitness enthusiasts a guilt-free snacking experience.

These special edition packs will be available for a limited period on the MuscleBlaze website, serving as a one-stop-destination to get a hold of the exclusive range of supplements along with the best deals.