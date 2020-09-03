NABL accredited Pathlab – Sanghi Medical Centre announces launch of RT-PCR testing for Covid-19

New Delhi, September 3, 2020: Sanghi Medical Centre, a world-class NABL accredited path lab, has announced the launch of RT-PCR testing for Covid-19. The samples can be given via their drive-through facility at the Baha’ I Temple (Lotus Temple) parking or at-home collection across Delhi NCR. The samples are collected by trained professionals wearing a complete PPE kit to ensure safety and hygiene and the testing is accurate and ICMR approved.

The RT-PCR test assumes significance in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in India which stand at 3.77 million currently. Anyone with symptoms and referred by the doctor for this test can undertake the same from Sanghi Medical Centre’s state-of-the-art facility. It is done by collecting a nasopharyngeal swab from the patient. The documents required include a prescription for COVID-19 test from a qualified physician; government photo-ID; and a duly filled specimen referral form.

Speaking about this, Dr Vikram Sanghi, CEO, Sanghi Medical Centre said, “We are happy to launch the RT-PCR testing facility with both drive-through and at-home testing options in New Delhi. There is a huge increase in demand for this service in the wake of the pandemic and the rising number of cases. People are looking at a solution where they can not only get quality and hygienic testing done but also do so at their own convenience. With us, they can be assured of accurate results and quality service.”

The RT-PCR test is available at an all-inclusive cost of INR 2400. People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been recommended for a test by the doctor can book the same. The test can deliver a reliable diagnosis in just 24 hours. Compared to other methods to isolate and detect viruses, RT–PCR is less prone to errors since it is carried out in a specialised, automated machine. For those who have had a previous infection of COVID-19 or want to confirm the same, the centre also offers COVID-19 Antibody Testing that is done through a blood sample.

Sanghi Medical Centre is one of the premium private labs in Delhi and the brand has over 10 labs across India. The lab has to its credit the prestigious NABL accreditation for its Pathology Laboratory, the top accreditation for any laboratory in India.

Sanghi Medical Centre’s world-class equipment is further augmented by the presence of some of the best doctors from diverse medical fields. They have a formidable panel of pathologists, radiologists, ultrasonologist, cardiologists and highly qualified and trained laboratory technicians, radiographers and other paramedical personnel. The brand’s 200+ strong staff is relentlessly committed to the mission of delivering top-notch healthcare services to all its patients and clients. The brand’s motto is to deliver error-free, on time, and every time services to all.

To book a test please call 980443335 or visit www.sanghimedicalcentre.com