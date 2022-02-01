Nagwa Saleh, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Patchogue, NY, February 1, 2022- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Nagwa Saleh. She will practice at 365 E Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772.

“Dr. Saleh brings extraordinary value to our world-class team of radiation oncologists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the practice and the Patchogue community.”

Dr. Saleh was inspired to pursue radiation oncology when her mother was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and experienced lower back pain while she was in medical school. As a result, Dr. Saleh would take her mother for daily radiation therapy.

After two weeks of treatments, her mother was relieved of the severe lower back pain. “I witnessed how radiation therapy helped cancer pain, and it inspired me to pursue radiation oncology as my career,” Dr. Saleh said.

With more than 20 years of working as a radiation oncologist, Dr. Saleh values her patient relationships. “I enjoy helping patients manage their anxiety, and educating them about radiation therapy, especially during their first visit,” Dr. Saleh said. “I spend time with my patients and their families to thoroughly explain treatment side effects and answer all of their questions.”

Dr. Saleh is experienced in utilizing the latest radiation therapies, including Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D CRT), Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), Stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT), Stereotactic radiation surgery (SRS), Brachytherapy and hyperthermia.

She received her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt. Next, she had one year of internal medicine residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Staten Island. Then she completed residency training in radiation oncology at Westchester medical center/New york medical college, where she started her job as a radiation oncologist in November of 2001.

To make an appointment with Dr. Saleh, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.