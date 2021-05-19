Nanomatrix Material launches G1 Wonder Mask with corona-killing Graphene-membrane

New Delhi/Jaipur: With the Covid-19 pandemic at its peak and the number of cases on the rise, facemask is one of those precautions which can save us from this deadly virus. Even after getting vaccinated, wearing a mask alongside following the social distancing norms is mandatory. But not every mask can assure your protection against SARS-CoV-2 due to their poor filtration quality. Thus, combating this issue, Jaipur-based startup Nanomatrix Materials, which specializes in R&D of graphene and a pioneer in integration of the wonder material into different applications, has launched the first range of masks in the world that has Graphene Membrane inside which has the potential to not just prevent but kill coronavirus. Named ‘G1 Wonder’ this newly introduced range of masks introduced by the company derives its power from a membrane that is infused with graphene-silver layered membrane (patent applied). Tested at government-approved laboratories as per ISO 18184 standard, the graphene-silver composite is a collection of millions of microscopic razor-sharp blades with electric charges that rip apart bacterial and virus cells.

The graphene-silver NM membrane used in G1 Wonder mask is breathable, washable, reusable, pollution resistant, anti-odour and destroys 99% virus and bacteria in just seconds of contact. The membrane continuously inactivates inhaled viruses, ensuring adequate safeguard for those venturing out of their homes. The mask also comes with the Bacterial Filtration Efficiency >99%. These are the only masks available that have the capability of absorbing harmful Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) as well.

Considering the current scenario Nanomatrix has developed the face mask for two particular segments of the society, the community mask and N95 mask range. Under the community mask which is for the general public, they have introduced washable antimicrobial masks known as Stylo and Eleganz which are reusable upto 30-50 times. These masks range between Rs. 299 – Rs. 399.

Another revolutionary development is in the domain of medical N95 face masks. This is the first N95 mask in the world that has two antimicrobial layers making the only N95 mask that stops as well as kills the microbes instantly upon contact. This newly developed mask can increase the safety level especially for front liners who are exposed directly to the infected patients. This N95 mask can be used for 6-7 days or 30 hours and is priced at MRP Rs. 199.

Performance: The mask has a layer of Graphene-Silver Membrane. When tested against the COVID-19 virus, this membrane showed, kill rate of >99% within 15s of contact and >4log reduction was observed for the H1N1 influenza virus. Further, the Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of > 99% has also been observed for both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Nanomatrix Materials founder Vikas Bardiya said, “NM graphene-silver technology that powers the mask destroys viruses, bacteria and also filters harmful gases from the atmosphere. The alternatives currently available in the market merely filter viruses and do not destroy them, which is essential if we want to stop community transmission. Our team understands the subject deeply and have conducted thorough research along with third-party testworks before developing the G1 Wonder masks.” He further added, “Our company has decided on the pricing in accordance with India’s sensibility. We wanted these masks to be affordable to all, so that everyone can live safely.”

The masks are available on the company’s website www.g1wonders.com and are also available on Amazon and Flipkart. The company is also in the process to set the distribution network across the country as there is a need for these types of masks across the country.

The company is set to launch a series of products made using their proprietary graphene technology. They plan to launch Air Conditioner filters that can filter airborne viruses and bacteria.