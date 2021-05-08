Navi Mumbai Gets A Drive-In Vaccine Jab At Inorbit Mall

Mumbai: Inorbit mall, Vashi held its first-ever ‘Drive-in vaccination’ centre for 45+ (first dose only) in coordination with NMMC starting today. The LG level parking of the mall has been converted into a vaccination centre and citizens can get their jab without having to step out of their car. The Drive-in vaccination starts today for Navi Mumbai region between 10 am till 4 pm (subject to availability).

The vaccination drive is currently open for all citizens above 45 years of age. The drive will be carried out in three stages – registration, vaccination, and certificate collection. The citizens can note that there is no requirement for pre-registration as it will be done on-site itself. Post taking their vaccination the citizens will have to wait in their cars in the parking lot for a minimum of 30 minutes. They can exit the site after they are assured of no uneasiness or discomfort. A team of doctors will be available for any assistance. An ambulance will also be available for any emergency. Navi Mumbai RTO officials will be on-site for traffic management.

Speaking about the initiative, Rajneesh Mahajan, Inorbit Malls said, “Inorbit Mall is pleased to serve the citizens through this Drive-in vaccination drive. Drive-in vaccination ensures the safety of the public as it limits their exposure to the crowd. With the support of the NMMC and medical staff, we will ensure smooth and efficient execution of the drive and together we will try to get maximum people vaccinated. I urge people in Navi Mumbai to not miss this opportunity.”

Details: Drive-In vaccination Centre at Inorbit Mall Vashi

Date: 6th May onwards

Venue: LG level parking, Inorbit mall, Vashi

Time: 10 am to 4 pm (subject to availability)

Age – 45 + (Please carry your Aadhar card)

Other Details- No pre-registration required. Applicable for Navi Mumbai residents alone.