Navi Mumbai Hospital helped corona-affected student for his school online examination

Although the number of corona patients is increasing Mumbai and nearby cities like Thane & Navi Mumbai, at the same time there is a great relief that many of them are showing mild symptoms of Corona or many people not having any symptoms too. With the help of the Municipal Corporation, many private hospitals are providing medical treatment to patients with mild symptoms. For the last 3 months, Hundreds of corona patients have been successfully treated at Terna Specialty Hospital and Research Center in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Terna Speciality Hospital taking many initiatives to boost confidence among corona positive patients as they conducted yoga training session, a celebration of Raksha Bandhan by staff nurses and recently they help to boost the morale of a 13-year-old corona positive boy in Navi Mumbai by providing help for attending his school examination. Niranjan Kadam (age 13) and his parents tested positive for corona in mid-August and all three members of his family (His mother and father) were admitted to Terna Specialty Hospital and Research Center in different wards with mild symptoms of the corona. Niranjan, who is in class VIII, is studying in a private school in Navi Mumbai and his exam (online) came at the same time and he was a little annoyed that he would not be able to take the exam as he was admitted to the hospital. Niranjan had never missed an online school during the lockdown, and so he was sure that he would get good marks in the exam. Terna Speciality Hospital management decided to help Niranjan and in compliance with all the rules laid down by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, they provided a table and chair for examination in the ward as well as WiFi internet and laptop facility. Niranjan has given the exam for four days in a row without fear of Corona’s illness and got full marks in that exam.

Niranjan has now fully recovered and returned home and completed 14 days of quarantine period at home also. Corona infection causes mental stress and irritability to many, but the fact that 13-year-old Niranjan stayed in the hospital without any fear and given online exam is definitely positive approach during the corona period and we will facilitate him once all situation will be fine said by Santosh Sail, Deputy General Manager, Terna Specialty Hospital and Research Center, Nerul.

As per The World Health Organization(WHO) press statement, we should take extra care of the young children in the family if they are infected with corona. This is because if a family member is isolated for suspicious symptoms, it can increase the feeling of discomfort in children, so all efforts should be made to stimulate children’s creativity so that they do not develop any kind of stress.