Nearly 12 to 21 % of older population suﬀers from this disabling ailment

By Dr. Anand Kavi, Endoscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital Pune

Introduction :

In simple words Lumbar canal stenosis is the loss of space and narrowing of the spinal canal, causing compression of the spinal nerves. It is said that nearly 12 to 21 percent of the older population suﬀers from this disabling ailment throughout the world and the percentage is increasing with the aging population.

Symptoms may start from the early fifties and progress as the age advances. In olden times it was assumed that life slows down after retirement, but this thinking has changed now, It is said that life begins at 40, where you start to enjoy life and after retirement, the aspirations are even higher. Age is just a number, by that, it means that people are active after sixty and young at heart.

But the disabling back pain and leg pain of spinal stenosis is a curse of old age.

What is Spinal stenosis :

The basic spinal structure is like a canal formed by series of spinal bones with plenty of space normally to allow safe passage for the spinal cord and nerves, each segment of the spine is formed by two spinal bones and the intervertebral disc in between. Due to degeneration and aging, this shock-absorbing disc slowly bulges and ruptures and it reduces in height. This leads to other changes like arthritis and enlargement of spinal joints ( Facets ), thickening, and buckling of covering ligaments. All these changes make the space inside the spinal canal narrows, resulting in pinching of spinal nerves, causing irritation and inflammation (Swelling ).

Symptoms :

Usually, these changes are felt in old age but in some people, the spinal canal is narrow by birth and these people can feel the symptoms much earlier in life. Due to the sneezing of spinal nerves and swelling following symptoms may be felt in the back and leg.

Numbness or tingling in the foot or leg

Burning sensation in the sole

Feeling of vague heaviness in the legs and feet

Pain in the back and one or both legs

Cramps in the calf or legs, disturbing sleep at night

Feeling of pins/needles in the legs and feet

Pain, burning or tingling in the back

Pain or cramps in the legs on walking or standing.

Pain is initially reduced on bending forwards or rest

Weakness in the legs

Problem in balancing

Urinary problems like urgency increased frequent or diﬃculty

Sudden severe compression of nerves can cause paralysis or incontinence.

Treatment: