Neelma Khan, MD Joins New York Health



North Massapequa, NY, August 2, 2021- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified family medicine physician Neelma Khan, MD, will join its dedicated team. She will be practicing at 1061 North Broadway, Second Floor, North Massapequa, NY 11758.

Dr. Khan will work with board-certified family practice physician Michael J. DiGiovanna D.O., CPI, and is thrilled to be a part of NY Health’s expanding practice. “I am excited to be part of an organization that brings specialists together in one office, allowing patients to have one central location for all their healthcare needs,” she said.

Growing up in New York City, Dr. Khan witnessed the disparities of the immigrant populations without access to quality care. As a result, it inspired her to go into medicine and be part of that change.

“The most rewarding aspect of my job is I can treat anyone from obstetric patients and children from birth to geriatrics,” Dr. Khan said.

Dr. Khan completed her undergraduate degree in Biology from SUNY Buffalo State College. She went on to pursue her medical degree at UNIBE (Universidad Iberoamericana) in the Dominican Republic. She then completed her Family Medicine Residency at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, where she put her passion for health and wellness into practice.

She is fluent in English, Spanish, Punjabi, and Urdu.

To make an appointment with Dr. Khan, please call (631) 758-7003. For more information, visit www.nyhealth.com

About New York Health

At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients

become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal – to deliver

the best medical care possible with your well-being in mind.