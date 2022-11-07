Neemtree Healthcare to offer best treatment in Tier 2-3 cities

A renowned name in the healthcare sector, Neemtree Healthcare has started its unique initiative to provide the best orthopedic treatment in Tier 2/3 cities of the country. Under presently, best treatment is available in selected cities in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana & Rajasthan other than Delhi NCR.

Speaking on the same Mr. Ajay Jagga CEO this Healthcare start-up said that our mission is to provide quality orthopedic treatment at affordable rates (including free treatments under PM-JAY schemes) across the country, at par with Metros, at patient’s own home towns which results in saving money & ease out other logistics for patients & their attendants. In line with our Vision – to be the most trusted जोड़ खुशियों का Ortho Brand for consultations and surgical procedures with Nationwide presence by 2025, we are rapidly spreading our wings in depth & width throughout Northern states, followed by new acquisitions pan India”

Dr. Pankaj Bajaj, Director of Neemtree Healthcare (who himself is a renowned Orthopaedic surgeon) said, “We provide one-stop solutions to all patients in need of Ortho-care. From Fractures to Trauma to joint replacements to Sports Injuries to Spine surgeries etc. Our team is well equipped digitally to handle pre-admission to post-surgery care, home care & Physiotherapy sessions at Hospitals or at home as per patient’s convenience”

Dr. Bajaj further added, “Acquiring Ortho departments of hospitals on the asset-light model in NCR & other states, placing our full time ortho surgeons & support staff for Trauma & other emergency needs, mobilizing senior surgeons from big cities to perform scheduled / emergency surgeries – make us unique & different from others. In Fact, no other company is doing such activities.

This Ortho Start-up claims to have tied up with 100+ senior orthopedics, touched lives of 40,000+ patients, performed 4,000+ surgical procedures in 35+ associated hospitals with major focus on Tier 2/3 towns.