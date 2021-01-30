Neuberg Diagnostics conduct ‘no-cost’ tests for army men and their families

Delhi: As a tribute to army men and their family members, Neuberg Diagnostics – India’s fourth largest diagnostics lab chain – is conducting ‘no-cost’ Liver Function Test, Kidney Function Test and Complete Blood Count tests for them in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Dr. Amrita Singh, Chief of Lab Services, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “This is our small gesture of gratitude to our Indian army personnel and their families. We thank them for their contribution towards the nation’s safety and well-being.”

The Indian army personnel and their family members are availed with the no-cost tests at Neuberg’s Noida based lab. They are also availed with a home collection anywhere in NCR till January 31, 2021.